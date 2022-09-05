Oil Theft: Tompolo releases work plan

The contractor of the monthly N4 billion oil surveillance contract Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo has outlined his action plans to end crude oil theft in Niger Delta.

He ruled out the possibility of shoddy deals with oil thieves. He said his action plans will include that the illegal disrefineries operating under the disguise of ‘burnfire’ should pack up with immediate effect, to avoid the imminent clampdown.

This came a week after Tompolo engaged stakeholders in Delta, and visited Rivers and Bayelsa states in furtherance of his agenda. The ex-agitator urged stakeholders in the oil-bearing communities to collaborate with him in the task of destroying any illegal refinery aiding oil bunkering activities, through ‘burnfire’ in the region.

Tompolo, who spoke in the Okporoza area of Gbaramatu yesterday, said the fight against oil theft would be thorough, through the engagement of the locals for intelligence gathering, monitoring and clampdown strategies.

He said: “On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, my team will move into serious action to clamp down on illegal oil activities within Niger Delta. “We implore the press to support the process.

My plan for Niger Delta is for peace to reign, hence we want to carry everybody along.”

