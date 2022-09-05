News

Oil Theft: Tompolo releases work plan

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

The contractor of the monthly N4 billion oil surveillance contract Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo has outlined his action plans to end crude oil theft in Niger Delta.

He ruled out the possibility of shoddy deals with oil thieves. He said his action plans will include that the illegal disrefineries operating under the disguise of ‘burnfire’ should pack up with immediate effect, to avoid the imminent clampdown.

This came a week after Tompolo engaged stakeholders in Delta, and visited Rivers and Bayelsa states in furtherance of his agenda. The ex-agitator urged stakeholders in the oil-bearing communities to collaborate with him in the task of destroying any illegal refinery aiding oil bunkering activities, through ‘burnfire’ in the region.

Tompolo, who spoke in the Okporoza area of Gbaramatu yesterday, said the fight against oil theft would be thorough, through the engagement of the locals for intelligence gathering, monitoring and clampdown strategies.

He said: “On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, my team will move into serious action to clamp down on illegal oil activities within Niger Delta. “We implore the press to support the process.

My plan for Niger Delta is for peace to reign, hence we want to carry everybody along.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NASS, UBEC to shame states defaulting on projects, fund access

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Assembly has expressed its readiness to partner the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to name and shame states yet to access their counter funds and those not properly implementing projects. The Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education and Services Prof. Julius Ihonvbare, who made the disclosure on Wednesday during the commission’s budget defence […]
News

Buhari to NASS: Align your legislative agenda with our devt priorities

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the leadership of the National Assembly to align its Legislative Agenda with his administration’s nine priority areas of development.   This came as the President called on citizens with misgivings on any existing law to follow laid out democratic process in effecting change. The President made these calls yesterday in […]
News

FG moves to end casualisation of labour

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Chukwu David

The Federal Government has said it will amend its laws to end labour casualisation. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who spoke at a one-day public hearing on three labour bills by the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, insisted that casualisation was a vexed anti-labour practice government has been addressing since […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica