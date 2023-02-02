‘Oil theft, unclear subsidy regime, others bane of corruption in Nigeria

Transparency International (TI) on Tuesday identified an increase in oil theft and the opaqueness of the subsidy regime, as among the reasons why Nigeria has again fallen by four places on the ranking scale of its global corruption perception index. In the index released by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Nigeria, despite scoring 24 out of 100 points in 2022, fell from 150th to 154th out of 180 countries assessed in the 2022 ranking. TI said in 2022, Nigeria’s National Assembly approved N4 trillion as subsidy payments for 2022, representing about twentyfour per cent of the national budget.

CISLAC decried that despite this, Nigerians had been subjected to scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and long queues in petrol stations for many months in 2022. Italsosaidthat;“Therewas also adisparity inthe price with citizenshavingtopurchasethe product above the range of official price in different parts of the country.” TIalsosaidprevalentinsecurity, lack of press freedom, inabilitytoprosecuteandconvict politicians who failed to fully declare their assets, especially those in offshore accounts, lack of transparency and accountability in the security sector, .

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...