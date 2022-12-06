Oil Theft: We didn’t indict NNPCL –Navy

The Nigerian Navy has absolved the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of any culpability in the lingering crude oil theft, which has led to humongous loss of revenue to the government and disturbingly polluting the operating environment.

The Navy in a statement signed by Commodore A O Ayo-Vaughan, its Director of Information asked the public to disregard a report in an undisclosed national newspaper which stated otherwise.

Ayo-Vaughan explained that on the contrary, the Navy was working closely with the nationaloilcompanytoarrest and prosecute oil thieves and pipeline vandals, who have fractured the crude production process. He added that what transpired at a recent interactive hearing before the Senate Committee on Economic and Financial Crimes was completely misconstrued by the said newspaper.

He said: “The Navy representative at the Senate hearing repeatedly mentioned that the Navy is not indicting the NNPCL in any way and has been working with the national oil giant to curb the menace of crude oil theft since April 1, 2022 when Operation Dakatar Da Barawo (OPDDB) was launched in Onne, Rivers State, as a mutual effort and synergy between the Navy and NNPCL to address issues of crude oil theft, rampant illegal artisan refineries and illegal oilbunkering, among other criminalities in the creeks.

“At the strategic level, almost daily and regular consultations, engagements and meetings hold between the Navy and NNPCL to review the situation, appraise the approach to curb the menace and proffer ways forward. “Pertinently, to attempt to imply otherwise will be a gross misrepresentation of the cordial and mutual working relationship between the two organisations.

“Again, the Nigerian Navy under the able leadership of ViceAdmiralAwwalZubairu Gambo, hasbeenandwillcontinue to work with NNCPL to fashion out solutions and remedies to the challenges in Nigeria’s maritime environment as concerning the oil industry,” the statement read.

Ayo-Vaughan disclosed that top on the list of the mutual efforts is the planned return of the “Fiscalisation” process, which was stopped in the late 1980s, whereby personnel of the Navy as at then, will now again be present at offshore oil loading terminals/ platformtophysically sight the meter reading at the point of loading of crude oil to tankers at sea.

