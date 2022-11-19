Oil theft worsening unemployment in Nigeria –FG

The Federal Government has said the worsening state of unemployment in the country was as a result of crude oil theft. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made this known while speaking at the eighth Meeting of the National Employment Council in Abuja, blamed oil theft for making Nigeria a mendicant nation which has resorted to begging for survival. According to him, the crude oil menace has hampered the efforts of the FG towards creating jobs for the country’s teeming youthful population.

He said; “I am aware that you people know that we are at a very critical stage in our nation’s life. We have economic problems all over the world, but our own in Nigeria is self inflicted. Our main source of revenue is oil. “But, in the oil sector, two things are happening. One, Nigeria is not meeting her production quota. Our OPEC production quota used to be 2.2 million barrels per day. It slipped down to 1.8 million barrels. Now, we cannot even produce the 1.8 million barrels. We are hovering around 1.1 million barrels per day, and they told us that some people are stealing our crude oil.

“This is a very serious matter because it has made us become very mendicant. We are now a mendicant nation, resorting to begging for survival. We cannot continue that way because it has hampered our efforts to create jobs for our teeming youthful population.” Ngige, who noted that only few blue collar jobs were created in the transport sector, especially in rail and maritime, without producing indirect jobs to complement them, lamented that the situation was made worse by foreigners, especially Chinese and other West African people who have taken over most of the blue collar jobs.

“Those who took over from the colonial masters did not plan for tomorrow. Number one is that our population is growing uncontrollably. Our population astronomically outpaces our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). We are neither finding our youthful population white collar jobs, nor making arrangement for them to do the blue collar jobs. Blue collar jobs are the ones you do with your hands, applying skills. To reverse this ugly trend, Ngige recommended deeper collaboration between Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS), and incorporation of the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy into the National Employment Council to absolve the bulging mass of unemployed youths in the country.“

