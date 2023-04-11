News

Oil traders assess new fundamentals as price stabilises

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Crude oil prices started the week steady, with Brent crude trading close to $85 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at close to $80.50 per barrel as supply constraints came into focus.

The calmer start of the week follows last week’s seven per cent spike in prices – most of which took place on Monday – after OPEC+ announced additional production cuts that would bring the total curbs to 3.6 million bpd. Currently, according to Bloomberg, traders are busy assessing the impact of the announcement on global oil supply.

These may become a bit clearer later this week when OPEC and the Inter- national Energy Agency release their new monthly oil market reports. Bloomberg also noted that Russia’s oil production had reportedly fallen by 700,000 bpd instead of the announced 500,000 bpd in March but added that data on refinery inputs and exports was inconsistent with the first figure.

“Economic data will form a key input this week for energy markets,” Charu Chanana, Market Strategist for Saxo Capital Markets, told Bloomberg. “Given that the OPEC decision was partly intended to drive out short sellers from the crude oil market, oil prices may be better able to reflect market fundamentals.”

“Those who were bearish are questioning the demand outlook in light of the cuts, whilst clearly those who were bullish are now seeing even a tighter market over the second half,” the head of ING’s commodity research, Warren Patterson, told Reuters. Meanwhile, additional constraints on supply come from Iraq, where shipments of crude from Kurdistan have yet to re- start. On the other hand, more weak economic data from the United States this week would intensify pressure on prices.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osodeke: We’ll call off ASUU strike once FG signs agreement

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said it was ready to call off its nationwide industrial action immediately if the Federal Government signs the negotiated agreement. ASUU had on February 14 embarked on a strike to press home its demand, including the government’s investment in the nation’s university infrastructure, and payment of members’ […]
News

Jehovah’s Witnesses, unsung victims of holocaust –Eroyemi

Posted on Author Kehinde Agbomeji

As the world marked the International Holocaust, on January 27, a symbolic date to commemorate the murderous Nazi which targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology, Jehovah’s Witnesses have said the event is incomplete without mentioning thousands of them who suffered for their Christian faith during the period. In response to the […]
2023 Elections News

Prof. Adias Alleges Threat To Life Days After Election Results were Announced

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Rivers State Collation Officer in the just concluded presidential election, Professor Teddy Adias has raised alarm over what he called an unabated threat to his life, saying some people were accusing him of rigging the 2023 general elections in the state. Adias , had alleged that some persons especially members of the Labour Party […]

Leave a Reply