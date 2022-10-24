Opinion

Oilserv: Capacity beyond borders

Posted on Author Emeka Obasi Comment(0)

Business continues to look up for oil and gas giant, Oilserv as new frontiers emerge even in a highly competitive and irregularly-included global environment. The Nigerian conglomerate is deeply involved in huge projects spanning the West African Sub Region up North to Morocco and across the seas to Europe. The war in Ukraine has turned Western Europe away from gas supplies through Russia. The import is that eyes will be on markets elsewhere. Oilserv is fully prepared to be in the mix, providing services from across the Mediterranean. Chairman of Oilserv, Sir Emeka Okwuosa is an international and the stars prepared him for this nascent development. He has worked in West Africa, lived in North Africa, served in Europe and operated in Asia. Okwuosa said: “The project that is actually hot now and is on board in terms of process is the Nigeria-Morocco Pipeline which will run offshore, from West Africa to North Africa. It will go all the way from Niger Delta to offshore Lagos. “It will then go through all the  countries on the coast of West Africa until it gets to Mauritania. And then it goes on land through Morocco where it crosses the Channel until it gets to Spain.” The stage was well prepared. Morocco had been looking for a way to do business with West Africa through ECOWAS. King Mohammed embarked on shuttle diplomacy across Sub Saharan Africa to open trade deals in what is tagged South – South cooperation. Morocco and Nigeria have come a long way even when there was lull in diplomatic ties. King Mohammed’s father, King Hassan, was friends with Brigadier Zakari Maimalari. Both men, now late, were among the first four Africans to be commissioned by a British military institution. The King and Maimalari passed out from the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst (RMAS) in 1950 as Lieutenants. The latter rose to the rank of Brigadier in the Nigeria Army before his death in 1966. King Mohammed visited Nigeria in 2016 and in 2018, as a follow up, the two nations signed an agreement. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and Morocco’s National Office of Hydro Carbon and Mines (MNOHM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in September 2002.

Okwuosa is ready

“Oilserv has built several pipelines in difficult terrains. Some on land, some in swamps, some on mountains and some across rivers. So I am delighted that a Nigerian company can develop the necessary skill sets and capacity that would enable development of oil and gas facilities of world class standard.”

Beyond the coasts

“The Trans Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) is actually one of the two major International projects being envisaged. The pipeline is the one that will take off from Kano and go through Niger Republic and Algeria and end up in Europe”, the Oilserve boss told journalists during a media chat. This reminds me of the Trans Saharan Trade of yore when goods and services were exchanged between North and West Africa. The beauty of the TSGP is that it is safer and better organised to benefit Nigeria. Okwuosa elaborates on this: “What is key for us as a company is that almost every set of our operation is entirely run with local capacity.” Oilserv is not all about North Africa and Europe. The company stands ‘gidigba’ in Nigeria. It built Oando’s first pipeline in Lagos which at 128 kilometres, is the longest gas transmission pipeline in Nigeria. In host communities, Okwuosa said: “What is important is that in the course of anything we do around the communities, we employ people from the locations. We have workers that earn income to feed into the communities, to create positive economic impact. “We also employ the security people from host communities because the most primary aspect of security is local security. When you have the community working with you and they are happy, it is easier to secure what you are doing.” It is therefore no surprise that Sir Emeka Okwuosa was recently honoured with the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. Emeka Obasi is CEO, Fastrac Logistics.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

Tinubu’s presidential ambition made of sterner stuff

Posted on Author Grace Achum and Nduka Uzuakpundu

 There is a tide in the affairs of men, Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat. And we must take the current when it serves, or lose our ventures. –William […]
Opinion

Towards the de-politicising of the Forensic Audit on NDDC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Obiaruko Christie Ndukwe Niger Delta people will, for a long time, remain wholeheartedly grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, for the immense goodwill he has shown to the good people of the oil-rich but beleaguered region, through the various projects and programmes aimed at the total development and emancipation of the Niger Delta region. We […]
Opinion

Uninspiring aspiration and mobilization

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The country is presently agog with political activities and politicos and their agents are having a swirl time endlessly meeting, scheming and plotting for political power.   Serious contenders, gambling aspirants, jokers, and outright spoilers, are all in the fray. Clichés such as zoning, consensus and sellable candidate pop up now and again in our […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica