Ojamu looks forward to a massive 2022 with Michael Terpin as new senior advisor

Michael Terpin, founder and CEO of Transform Group, the leading advisory and PR firm for the blockchain industry, has joined the Ojamu team as a senior advisor. Ojamu and its Ojamu Intelligent Platform (OIP) is built to provide brands with the actionable intelligence they need to navigate the Web3 economy, particularly in the NFT and blockchain gaming spaces.

Following a successful IDO and listings on Uniswap and QuickSwap, Ojamu has struck a number of industry partnerships including Unmarshal, Gamestation, XY Finance, WISE, and others. The addition of Mr. Terpin to Ojamu’s board of senior advisors comes as the company is set to announce its latest technical developments and other major announcements in the very near future.

Founded in 2013, Mr. Terpin has spearheaded incredible growth at Transform Group which has worked with more than 300 clients in the sector, including Abra, Augur, Bancor, Ethereum, Dash, Gnosis, Golem, ICX, Kraken, Maidsafe, Neo, OKEx, Qtum, Radix, Ripple, Telos, Tether and WAX.

Mr. Terpin also owns a blockchain accelerator in Hamilton, Bermuda, Transform Studios, Ltd., and is a managing director at Transform Ventures, which invests and advises companies in the DeFi and NFT sector. He has also advised leading companies in the DeFi and NFT sectors, including Bridge Mutual, Butterfly Protocol, Launchpool, RAIR, Upland, WAX, and Yield.App.

Mr Terpin also co-founded BitAngels, the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups, in May 2013, and CoinAgenda, the longest-running blockchain investment conference series. He is also a general partner in Tradery Capital, an algorithmic trading fund for digital assets, and an LP and senior advisor to Alphabit Fund, a leading international digital currency fund.

Additionally, Terpin is Chairman and Co-Founder of Content Syndicate, a collection of vertical market newswires, including Blockchain Wire. Previously, Terpin founded Marketwire (now Globe Newswire), one of the world’s largest company newswires, which was acquired in 2006, later sold to NASDAQ for $200 million, and is currently owned by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO). He also co-founded Direct IPO, one of the earliest equity crowdfunding companies, in 1996.

Hal Bame, CEO of Ojamu:

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael as a Senior Advisor to Ojamu. His vast experience in the blockchain/crypto, venture capital, and marketing industries, make him the perfect advisor for us, as we continue with the development of the Ojamu Intelligent Platform and associated endeavors we are undertaking. 2022 will be a massive growth year for our company and we couldn’t be more excited to have Michael on board.”

Michael Terpin, Founder & CEO of Transform Group:

“There’s a reason why Facebook changed its name to META, and it’s because the Metaverse, NFT economy and encompassing DeFi ecosystems, will become a $10 trillion market within the next five years. Ojamu is well-positioned to become the ‘secret weapon’ for Brands to help them navigate these new business arenas and the Branding challenges they bring, empowering the savviest Brands with actionable intelligence to succeed in the blockchain economy.”

About Ojamu

Ojamu is an AI & Blockchain-powered platform providing Brands the insights and actionable intelligence they need for the Web 3.0 economy.

The Ojamu Intelligent Platform (OIP) securely accesses and cross-correlates key industry data from leading blockchain protocols. This allows brands to effectively position themselves within the Web3 world by utilizing ‘real-time’ data to form digital strategies that drive brand awareness, user acquisition and increased retention.

