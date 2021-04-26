Metro & Crime

Ojo Mayhem: Two die, scores injure as Okada riders, NURTW clash

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

 

There was confusion on Monday morning at Iyana-Iba-Ojo axis of Lagos State following a bloody clash between commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada riders, and some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

 

Although the exact cause of the mayhem couldn’t be ascertained, it was learnt that the fracas was caused by extortion and fee collections by the union members. Sources from the police also confirmed that they mayhem was due to  the increment in tariff, which commenced on Monday, April 26.

 

Hence, for nearly 30 minutes or more, the popular Iyana-Iba Iyana Iba, Alago Rago and other environs were enveloped in crisis as passersby ran helter-skelter scampering for safety.  The violence spread from Iyana-Iba to Alaba-Rago area, directly opposite Lagos State University (LASU), and the popular Volks Bus Stop.

 

Two people were reportedly killed while scores of of others sustained  varying degrees of injuries. It was was learnt that one of the motorcycle operators  riders was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death. The development led a to a  violent protest by the okada riders.  As a result, both parties, wielding dangerous weapons, began shooting sporadically while people in the area scampered for safety.

Confirming the mayhem, the Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, debunked the impression that the crisis has  ethnic coloration.

 

He added that the police officers were drafted to the scene and that normalcy had been restored to the area. He added  that investigations are still ongoing to ensure lasting peace returned to the area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

UI Convocation: Your plans to break ASUU has failed, Ibadan zone tells Olayinka

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Ibadan zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (comprising the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Osun State University and Kwara State University) Thursday described the resolve of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka to conduct the 2020 Convocation and Foundation […]
Metro & Crime

Drunken cop kills man in Lagos hotel

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A drunken mobile policeman attached to the Peace Estate at Sangotedo area of Lagos State has allegedly shot and killed a man who was eating in a hotel at Ajah area. The incident occurred on March 18, about 7p.m. when the deceased, Jelili Bakare, and his friend went to eat at Quinox Hotel. Bakare’s friend, […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom to Reps: Overrule Deputy Speaker on MUTA petition

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday described as shocking, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase’s rejection of a petition from the Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA), brought before the House by the member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Mark Gbillah. The governor said that the action of the House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica