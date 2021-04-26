Ojo Mayhem: Two die, scores injure as Okada riders, NURTW clash

There was confusion on Monday morning at Iyana-Iba-Ojo axis of Lagos State following a bloody clash between commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada riders, and some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Although the exact cause of the mayhem couldn’t be ascertained, it was learnt that the fracas was caused by extortion and fee collections by the union members. Sources from the police also confirmed that they mayhem was due to the increment in tariff, which commenced on Monday, April 26.

Hence, for nearly 30 minutes or more, the popular Iyana-Iba Iyana Iba, Alago Rago and other environs were enveloped in crisis as passersby ran helter-skelter scampering for safety. The violence spread from Iyana-Iba to Alaba-Rago area, directly opposite Lagos State University (LASU), and the popular Volks Bus Stop.

Two people were reportedly killed while scores of of others sustained varying degrees of injuries. It was was learnt that one of the motorcycle operators riders was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death. The development led a to a violent protest by the okada riders. As a result, both parties, wielding dangerous weapons, began shooting sporadically while people in the area scampered for safety.

Confirming the mayhem, the Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, debunked the impression that the crisis has ethnic coloration.

He added that the police officers were drafted to the scene and that normalcy had been restored to the area. He added that investigations are still ongoing to ensure lasting peace returned to the area.