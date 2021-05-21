Ojo: Our programme is designed for knowledge transfer

The Managing Director, Luxury Network Nigeria, Ms. Cas Ojo, in this interview with FLORA ONWUDIWE, speaks on the potential of Nigeria’s luxury industry to create jobs, boost both skill acquisition as well as the profile and perception of the Nigerian on the global stage

How would your contribution to the Nigerian luxury industry help to revamp Nigeria’s economy?

I believe the Nigerian luxury industry faces an exciting opportunity to broaden its remit, upgrade its status and play a significant role in contributing to the African discourse on luxury and even to the wider discourse on the global stage. In a nutshell, our primary goal as The Luxury Network Nigeria is to assist companies, to respond to the opportunities that lay ahead, both locally and internationally.

There is an African proverb that says ‘If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together.’ The underlying message of the proverb underpins our core message about the need for conversation and collaboration, sharing of knowledge, exchange of ideas and strategic partnership between businesses in the Nigerian luxury industry and internationally.

As a company, we have proven expertise identifying synergies between luxury brands, with the view to facilitate strategic alliances that are mutually-beneficially for our members, thereby enabling new competencies, opening new business channels, exploring new opportunities and providing access. Another core objective of The Luxury Network Nigeria is to boost the profile and perception of the Nigerian luxury industry on the global stage. We believe this demands a fresh approach, and this approach must focus on promoting a consistent and homogeneous luxury narrative across the industry as a whole.

Through our Membership Programme, an International Learning and Development programme and a plethora of bespoke services, we provide a springboard and launch pad for Nigerian businesses that wish to position themselves as major players in the luxury space, locally or on the global stage.

What are you injecting into the system with over a decade of entrepreneurial experience?

Nigeria is ready to take a seat at the table and engage in the business of luxury, internationally. However, there are knowledge gaps within the industry as it is today, and there is a need to establish and deepen the understanding of luxury. This is imperative if Nigeria will be equipped to compete on the world stage. My goal is therefore to leverage my wealth of experience and connections across an international luxury ecosystem, to foster greater dialogue and engagement between Nigerian luxury brands locally and with international luxury brands, through various projects and initiatives. Our core business is to facilitate unique partnerships between luxury brands. Alongside this, we have recently launched an International Learning and Development Programme; a series of training sessions and workshops, specially curated for businesses who provide, or aspire to a world-class standard of luxury, designed to facilitate high-level training led by industry professionals, executives and guest speakers from some of the world’s most prestigious luxury companies. This innovative programme is designed to provide unique insight into brands, places and people that embody heritage, legacy and innovation, helping participants acquire a strong foundation of the skills, techniques, theories and concepts of the luxury universe, and thereby equipping Nigerian brands with the knowledge, skills and competence, to compete on the world stage.

Many businesses have folded up, while others are yet to find their bearings, as result of COVID-19. With your level of creativity and entrepreneurial skills, what form of assistance would you render to those whose businesses are wobbling in Nigeria to revive them?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the whole world is facing the biggest economic crisis of modern times and unfortunately, many businesses all around the world are wobbling. The way forward is the same, both in Nigeria and other countries around the world. It can no longer be business-asusual and forward-thinking companies must respond to the emergence of a new business environment by breaking the mould and fully embrac-ing new and innovative strategies. In this light, the future of Nigeria’s luxury industry demands a fresh approach. Our primary line of business as The Luxury Network is to provide support and tools for business growth and development to our members. We do this by working closely with each member, to identify synergies with other luxury brands, with the view to facilitate strategic alliances and collaborations for each stakeholder. We have a bespoke approach to strategic partnerships that have produced a plethora of success stories with the most prestigious brands in the luxury industry, such as Bang & Olufsen, Gucci, Cartier, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Kempinski Hotels and many more. Alongside this, the International Learning and Development we recently launched in partnership with The Luxury Network Academy will provide a boost of support for companies who wish to increase organizational output and enhance their image as a bona-fide luxury brand.

What were the difficulties you encountered setting up in Nigeria?

One main issue with the luxury industry in Nigeria that is often overlooked is that many of the businesses in this space are young and the industry as a whole is still in its infancy. On the global stage, we have brands like Louis Vuitton for example with 167 years refining and perfecting its craft. Harrods has earned its name as the world’s leading luxury retailer after 172 years. In hospitality, hotels like the Ritz, established in 1906, are relatively younger, but still over a hundred years old and there are countless other well-known brands that have spent many years striving for excellence at the highest level. The Nigerian luxury industry is bursting with potential, but the wealth of experience is not there, so there is a long way to go. In this light, any knowledge that can be gleaned from the vast experiences and expertise of world-renowned market leaders will quicken the journey to realising our potential in Nigeria.

You said that your newlylaunched Learning & Development Programme is aimed at equipping companies with skills and techniques. What are the participants taking home?

Thank you for that question. As we know, knowledge is fundamental to development and growth, but as just stated, the Nigerian luxury brands and the industry as a whole, though bursting with potential, have a limited knowledge base. And so, the programme is designed to provide a window for knowledge transfer from the mature western luxury industry, into the developing Nigerian luxury industry. Programme sessions will explore best practice, tradition and know-how that have always been key success factors of the world’s leading companies. Topics will also examine the language, gestures and etiquette that are emblematic of the luxury industry, underpinned by in-depth knowledge and expertise adopted from a global marketplace.

Why are you concentrating on Lagos, Nigeria and is there any plan to extend to other African countries?

I am a proud Nigerian born and bred. I relocated to the UK with my family at a young age, but I have always had great pride in my identity as Nigerian, although I am also a British citizen. Through some professional connection, I was invited to join the global luxury network family, and offered a fantastic opportunity to manage the Nigerian office of The Luxury Network International and it has been an incredible journey so far. Right now I have my hands full here in Nigeria, so, I have no immediate plans to extend to other African countries, but never say never.

