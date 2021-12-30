News

OJODU, ALAGBOLE ,AKUTE AXIS TO STAND STILL.

Lagos socialite and top hospitality business owner Chief Rotimi Makinde is set to celebrate his birthday in grand style.Highlight to preceed the event is going to be the launch of yet another modern club on the 31st of Dec 3021 to uplift the popular upscale rendezvous, Sky club located at SKYLOUNGE AND SUITES Capricornian House Mechanic Bus Stop in the heart of Ogun state, Ojodu Alagbole- Akute Road .
Sky lounge and Capricornian hotel have remained formidable forces to reckon with in the hospitality business for decades in the vicinity.
The success of the Alagbole based Hotels and now Club can be attributed to the experience and business acumen of the manager, who has traveled far and wide.

As the festive period approaches, the Osun state born socialite,Nollywood and politician of note has rebranded the club to give maximum satisfaction to its clientele.
According to the birthday prince of peace “considering the tensed situation of the country, we all have to find a way to kill the stress in us in such a way we would not be seen transfering aggression to one another.

He added that the club has also introduced a lot of entertaining packages that would make any person so desire to lift unnecessary tension off self to yarn for more.
“In addition to that, we have secured the services of new experienced and professional management. Everything is right on point from the hotel to the restaurant and bar as well.Birthday dance is slated for January 3rd 2022.

 

Our Reporters

