Ojodu, Ikorodu-North benefit from $300,000 WASH facilities

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

In a bid to further strengthen water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), the Latter-Day Saints Charity (LDSC) in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria officially launched a One-Year project that would complement the efforts of the government in providing WASH services such as the construction and rehabilitation of gender-inclusive toilets in public places; particularly in Ojodu and Ikorodu-North Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The ultimate aims of the project include the provision of clean water and sanitation facilities to over 30,000 persons, and the strengthening of the WASH sector for more effective service planning and management. While delivering his goodwill message at the event, the Executive Chairman of Ojodu LCDA Hon. David Odunmbaku who was represented by the Vice-Chairman, Hon. Bunmi Oluyadi expressed his readiness to support the laudable initiative while citing the importance of quality WASH services in the society.

“This remarkable project would really complement our resolve to improving the health and wellbeing of the people as captured into our Health, Education, Youth empowerment and Social infrastructure (HEYS) mission, which are premised on the States THEMES agenda the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The provision of clean water and proper sanitation is a fundamental human right that should never be taken for granted. It is our duty as leaders to ensure that every member of our community has access to these vital resources. With this project, we aim to make a lasting impact and demonstrate our dedication to improving the lives of those we serve,” Oluyadi said.

While giving the overview of the project, the representative of WaterAid Nigeria, Mr. Kolawole Banwo explained that the project is estimated to about $300,000 and shall be facilitated by LDSC, using Ojodu and Ikorodu-North LCDA as bases in Lagos State at this phase. Likewise in his remarks, the representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Elder Christian Chiemezuolam elucidated on the Church’s charitable and humanitarian strides in order to further propagate the Gospel and actualise the vision of the Church. Furthermore, the official launch was conducted by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, ably represented by Engr. Mrs. Helen Taiwo.

 

