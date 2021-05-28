News

Ojodu LCDA: Groups decry campaign of calumny against Layeni, calls for probe of Odunmbaku.

Groups known as the Centre for Public Accountability CPA, and the Ojodu Development Initiative have urged the All Progressives Congress and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission LASIEC, to disregard the call by a self styled Ojodu Collectives Group, demanding for the disqualification of Alhaja Layeni Olufunmilayo Kafayat, from participating in the primary election of the party to decide the candidate of the party for the local government elections in the state over allegations of forged secondary school certificate. According to the groups, in a joint statement issued and signed by Executive Director, Olufemi Lawson and Oluwatobi Johnson on Friday in Lagos, not only is Layeni, a leading candidate for the chairmanship of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, she also possess every qualifications to be elected, as the flagbearer of the party, in the forthcoming local government Election.

The groups said it is worried, about the desperation of those who it described as being behind the campaign of calumny against Layeni. The statement accused the outgoing chairman of the local government, Muyiwa Olori, a Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor Ms Toke Benson, and a chieftain of the APC, Cardinal James Odunmbaku of desperation to impose Odunmbaku’s son, David Odunmbaku as the next Chairman, of the LCDA.

“We consider it important, for the sake of unsuspecting members of the public, particularly the electorates in Ojodu, to make this public statement, to dispel the lies being peddled by this individuals, against the candidature of Kafayat Layeni. These persons have not only cross the boundaries of all known civility in their campaign of calumny, but have also resulted into commiting series of forgery and perjury, all in the desperation, to impose David Odunmbaku, on the people of the LCDA, even though against the popular wish of the people.”

“In the last few days, this group sponsored by David Odunmbaku and his political merchants have made series of attempt, to compromise the authority of Salvation Army School Ebute Meta Lagos, which is the Alma mater of Layeni, in order to get a disclaimer on her attendance of the school. They also went further, by forging letters purportedly written by the West Africa Examination Council WAEC, denouncing the qualification of Kafayat Layeni. Their failed request, which we have further found out to have been intiated using the company belonging the Odunmbaku’s family carried a false claim of Layeni, seeking an employment under the company, an incident, that never was. This is not only treacherous of a group and individual, seeking to occupy public position, but also requires an immediate arrest and prosecution of those behind this act of perjury.”

“While restating our believe, in the aspiration of Kafayat Layeni, which represents the aspiration of the majority of inhabitants of the LCDA, we sincerely hope that the APC and the relevant security agencies, will immediately invite for questioning and possible prosecution, all those who are found to be involved in this failed attempt at manipulating the will of the people of Ojodu LCDA.” the statement concluded.

