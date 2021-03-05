News

Ojogo, 3 others make Akeredolu’s commissioner list

In a bid to hit the ground running in his second term administration, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has forwarded names of four Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly. Spokesperson of the Assembly, Olugbenga Omole, who is the Chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, confirmed this in a statement yesterday. According to Omole, the nominees are Mr. Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald; Mr. Wale Akinterinwa; Sir Charles Titiloye and Engr. Aminu Raimi Olayiwola.

While disclosing that the governor’s request would be given accelerated approval by the Assembly, Omole stated that the governor’s letter was sent to Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun, by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga.

It reads: “In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David and signed by the Chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale requested members on behalf of the governor to give their approval to the list in view of the urgent need to fast track the instrumentality of governance. “In the light of this, all necessary processes that will give accelerated approval to the letter, has been earmarked. “Meanwhile, Mr. Speaker pledged on behalf of the house that quick approval will be given soonest.”

