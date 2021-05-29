News

Ojora pledges to restore Lagos Island glory

Prince Adewale Taorid Ojora, former Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute and an aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Local Government chairmanship elections in Lagos State, has pledged to restore the lost glory of Lagos Island Local Government Council and protect the interests of its people and their businesses.

He made this know at a rally during the week where spoke of his hopes and aspirations for the people of Lagos Island, assuring the electorate of his commitment to returning and securing the future the LGA. Ojora’s dreams for the council are encapsulated in his manifesto, where he highlighted his seven-point agenda specifically aimed at reviving the infrastructural decay in Lagos Island and improving the socio-eco-political situation of his constituents.

His economic growth agenda, which would in turn flow into other sectors of the society, is centered on establishing strategic collaborations, with stakeholders in the private sector. These collaborations would explore all areas of development and would culminate in mutually beneficial development administration that serves the corporate community and Islanders in general.

