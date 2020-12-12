Metro & Crime

Ojora Royal Family breaks silence on Adedapo's death

The Ojora Royal Family of Lagos has confirmed the death of their son Omo-Oba Adedapo Adelanke Abdulfatah Ojora.
In a statement released by Toyin Saraki on Saturday, the family noted that Adedapo died on Friday, December 11, at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.
Street Journal that broke the news said it was a case of suicide but the family stated that Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the circumstances of his death.
They also urged friends and the general public to allow them to grieve in private.
“The Ojora Royal Family of Lagos sadly regrets to inform of the death of our dearly beloved son, brother, uncle, and father, Omo-Oba Adedapo Adelanke Abdulfatah Ojora on Friday 11th December, at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence,” the statement read.
“We are grateful to the Lagos State Police Command for immediately commencing an investigation into the circumstances of his death – the outcome of which we await.
“As we mourn our irreparable and devastating loss, we appreciate the condolence messages and prayers that we have received and seek your understanding that the family be allowed to grieve in private. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
“We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of our dearly loved Adedapo’s soul. Amen.”
Dapo Ojora was a elder brother to Toyin Saraki, wife of the former senate president, Bukola Saraki.
His death occurred a few years after he survived a ghastly auto-bike crash.
Dapo was the second son of the Otunba Adekunle Ojora to die within 10 years. His elder brother, Adegboyega, a.k.a Gbegi died on April 10, 2011.

