Ojo’s Chasing dreams and importance of family

Book title: Chasing dreams

Author: Emmanuel Ojo

Publisher: Redletter Crib Signature

Genre: Fiction

Year of publication: 2022

Reviewer: Kehinde Florence Ajayi

Emmanuel Ojo fist-thumped our minds with his sterling storytelling prowess and fine use of interesting themes to narrate the story of Lydia and her resilience in spite of the hands life dealt her with. Purring into the fireworks of a roller coaster emotions kept me spell bound for moments; segueing into different folds of characters.

Lydia Anne Martins has her whole life planned out. In the footsteps of her Father and late Aunty, she has faith she’d be one of the most awarded athletes of her time.

However, she has to learn the very hard way that life does not always go as planned. Facing tragedy, struggling with depression and finding solace in Jake, a young boy who has carved a perfect life out of all the misfortunes thrown at him.

Chasing dreams is a novel that gives hope to rise up after a fall and dream again. Lydia’s aunt, Anne, was snatched by the cold hands of death when she was twenty years old. Lydia’s birth was like the reincarnation of her aunt – and she also vowed to fulfil her lifelong ambition of being a renowned athlete. Crawling through the prologue, the following plots were unrolled: Lydia’s eyes flickered open and close repeatedly as her hands made twitching movements.

A faint beeping sound echoed in her ears and she tried moving which posed difficulty. She struggled and finally opened her eyes with a lot of pressure. It felt as though she had a migraine and everything was spinning. How did she get here? Where could this be? Why couldn’t she move?

The constant beeping sound had increased and the last thing she’d seen before drifting away again was a woman running in with a white coat. “Miss, can you hear me?” She felt someone tap her back to consciousness as she heard the faint words. Why was this person that looked just like a ghost whispering? She tried fruitlessly to move again.

“Lydia, if you can hear me, squeeze my hand.” That was definitely her mother’s voice. She almost felt safe that she wasn’t stuck in this strange place all alone. Using all the strength she could harness, she squeezed her palm around the fingers placed in them with all faith that they belonged to her mother.

The scene showed the state of Lydia after she had a fatal accident and her mother came to see her at the hospital and she felt dragged out of her subconsciousness. She placed her hands on her mother’s and felt a kind of relief that she was not all alone by herself. Emmanuel in this story, emphasised the importance of family; that family is always the last resort for succour in our most dire moments in life.

As seen at the hospital where it was her mother’s touch that made her feel safe despite her state of unconsciousness. We saw the theme of loss in Ojo’s work when Lydia had to attend Jake’s funeral. She had to summon every bit of strength in her to pay her last respect to someone she cared about.

Emmanuel deftly weave the scene of loss in a way that makes it imperative for us to appreciate people while we have them here with us without going tooth and nail over already worn out issues. Emmanuel also cradled the theme of joy when Lydia decorated her shelf with the silver medal she got from the race.

It could be her last race, but at least she has been able to show the world that there is absolutely nothing we can not do if we set our eyes on the right thing to do.

This novel and its teeming themes is a beaut to hold and the sentient distillation of the themes in the books asserts the story telling prowess of Emmanuel Ojo

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...