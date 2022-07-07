Business

Ojude Oba: FCMB promotes tourism, congratulates Awujale

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has congratulated and commended the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, chiefs, age groups, all indigenes, friends and well-wishers of Ijebuland on this year’s Ojude Oba Festival scheduled to hold in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on July 11, 2022. A promoter of the Festival for almost 20 years, the bank also reiterated its commitment to initiatives that would promote tourism and the development of Ogun state and Nigeria in general. FCMB gave the commendation and assurance at a press conference organised on July 1, 2022, by the Ojude Oba Planning Committee to announce details of this year’s festival.

In a goodwill message to the Awujale, the Founder of FCMB Group and Olori Omo-Oba (head of all princes) of Ijebuland, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, said: “I have received the news that the good Lord has enabled you to resuscitate the agelong Ijebu tradition of Ojude Oba, after a two-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented us from paying annual homage to an inimitable royal father.

I have always felt that through the love of God our Saviour, we shall all soon be saved from this pandemic and will resume this unique annual adoration and paying of tribute to our royal father.” The message, which was delivered on behalf of Otunba Balogun by the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr Diran Olojo, further stated: “I have always been confident and assured that the good Lord would restore our joy in resuming this Ijebu cherished tradition, and our faith in the awesome power of the Almighty God has not been diminished. On a personal level, so much water has passed under the bridge, but the good Lord has been assuring us that all will be well.’’

 

