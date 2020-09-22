News

Ojudu, others shun APC Disciplinary Committee

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

Prominent members of the Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly facing investigation over antiparty activities have shunned the party’s invitation on the grounds that the state’s APC had not received any directive from the National Caretaker committeetosetupadisciplinary committee against them.

 

The leaders, who were said tobediscontentedwithcompositionof theparty’sstateexecutives which they said was done with impunity, have instituted litigation against the party in a bid to correct the said anomaly.

 

SpecialAdvisertoPresident MuhammaduBuharionPolitical Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Honourable Oyetunde Ojo, an in-law to APC National Leader, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, aformer governorship aspirant of the party, Dr. Wole Oluyede, Engr. Ayo Ajibade, Hon. Femi Adeleye, Bunmi Ogunleye, Akin Akomolafe, Bamigboye Adegoroye, OlusogaOwoeye, DeleAfolabi, Toyin Oluwasola, and Ben Oguntuase were being summoned by the Ekiti disciplinary committee over alleged anti-party.

 

The APC had last week in a briefing disclosed to journalists that based on a directive from the National Caretaker Committee, the party had set up eight- member Disciplinary Committee to interrogate those members over insurbodination to party orders described as anti-party.

 

Apart from a suit at a Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the constitution of the Paul Omotosho-led State Working Committee, Ojudu and others had under the auspices of APC Stakeholders Forum criticized the administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi of non-performance and victimisation of party leaders.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

