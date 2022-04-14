News

Ojudu urges media to identify groups speaking for Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has cautioned the media to confirm the identities of the representatives of the groups speaking for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition from their offices.

Ojudu said in a statement yesterday: “Our attention has been called to the certain offkey representation of the Vice Presidentgoingtothemediato assert opinions that run contrarytohisviewsandpersona. “The Vice President is focused on his job while seek ing the ticket of our great party. He has been a loyal, dependable and hardworking partner in delivering the progressive promise of people-centred good governance, devoid of guile, in the past seven years.

“We enjoin media houses and journalists to reach out to our office to ascertain the accreditation status of representatives of varying support groups, that have since sprung up across the country, in fervent support of the Vice President. “While we appreciate the spontaneous support for the Vice President and the willingness of this support to express themselves in the media, there have been vari-ous representatives that have gone to the media as aides of the VP or his representatives, who were wrongly tagged so.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos APC, PDP bicker over council election

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Lagos State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in brickbats over the timing for local government council elections in the state.   The PDP, which fired the first salvo through its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, called out the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to resist any […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 133 new infections, two deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed two deaths and 133 new coronavirus infections across the country. The agency confirmed the new cases in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory in its update for October 18, 2020. Lagos was first on the list of states with new cases on Sunday with […]
News

Osogbo agog for burial rites of Princess Abake Obelawo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Renowned industrialist and elder statesman, Prince Lawal Obelawo, is set to give his wife, Princess Abake Lawal a befitting burial in Osogbo, Osun State. The lying in state and wake-keep will hold on Thursday, October 22 at Obelawo compound, Osogbo and the funeral service will hold at the Apostolic Church Faith Church, Osogbo on Friday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica