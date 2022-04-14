Ojudu urges media to identify groups speaking for Osinbajo

Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has cautioned the media to confirm the identities of the representatives of the groups speaking for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition from their offices.

Ojudu said in a statement yesterday: “Our attention has been called to the certain offkey representation of the Vice Presidentgoingtothemediato assert opinions that run contrarytohisviewsandpersona. “The Vice President is focused on his job while seek ing the ticket of our great party. He has been a loyal, dependable and hardworking partner in delivering the progressive promise of people-centred good governance, devoid of guile, in the past seven years.

“We enjoin media houses and journalists to reach out to our office to ascertain the accreditation status of representatives of varying support groups, that have since sprung up across the country, in fervent support of the Vice President. “While we appreciate the spontaneous support for the Vice President and the willingness of this support to express themselves in the media, there have been vari-ous representatives that have gone to the media as aides of the VP or his representatives, who were wrongly tagged so.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...