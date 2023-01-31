News Top Stories

Ojuelegba Accident: Sanwo-Olu directs trial of truck owner, driver

The Lagos State Government yesterday commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones in the Ojuelegba truck accident on January 29. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, said: “May the Almighty console them and grant them the strength to go through this difficult time. Nine persons died in the accident.”

The statement also revealed the identity of the victims as: “Miss Blessing Isioma “F”, Abdurahman Okoya Sunday “M”, Felix John Ifeanyi “M” 40year,Olatokunbo Basirat King “F’ 49years. However, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after receiving an interim report of the incident, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the matter.

Besides, he has given the following directives: “The driver of the truck and the owner, who are in police custody, must be prosecuted; Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) should meet urgently to find a lasting solution to the menace of falling trucks; and “All the laws governing the operations of trucks and related vehicles must be enforced with more vigour and diligence. “The incident of 29th January, 2023 is one too many and it shows the irresponsibility of owners and drivers of such articulated vehicles who under the law should care for other road users.”

 

