Ojugbele pledges people – oriented services for Ota constituency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ota State Constituency in the forthcoming 2023 polls,  Seyi Ojugbele, has taken  a swipe at the state of development in the  constituency, even as he pledged that if elected into the Ogun State House of Assembly, he would give the people the best representation that would enhance the rate of socio – economic development in the area.

Ojugbele, who said this Saturday at Ota during a campaign rally organised by the PDP in the constituency, promised that if elected, his stay in the House of Assembly would lay the foundation for Ota State Constituency as a socially and economically developed area, adding that his main priority would be to ensure laws that would aid the socio – economic and political development of Ota State constituency in particular and Ogun State in general are made by the State Assembly.

While speaking on what motivated his interest, he explained that his desire to help in making laws that would address the socio – economic problems of his people and the need to keep the Gateway State one based on equity, justice and fair – play spurred him.

Ojugbele, who addressed party members and community leaders at the rally, pointed out that the people of his State Constituency had suffered a lot, urging the APC member currently representing Ota State Constituency in the State Assembly in the last three and half years to apologise to the people for non – performance.

 

