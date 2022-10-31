Sports

Ojukwu hails standard at IWTPA tourney

Precious Yusuf The President of the Island Women Tennis Players Association Open tournament, Onyinye Ojukwu, on Saturday showered praises on the participants of the event for exhibiting a high standard of performance with their skills.

 

Ojukwu said she was stunned to see keen contests as many of the matches kept spectators at the Lekki Recreation Centre on the edge of their seats.

“We were expecting average level of tennis with the emphasis on catching fun and also creating awareness for breast cancer but when the event started its was indeed highly thrilling and competitive. “All the ladies took the matches seriously and gave a good account of themselves.

 

It is an eye opener and also an indication that we should  have more of such tournaments. I am really happy because the standard was so high and we had loads of fun,” Ojukwu said.

The chairperson of the Planning Committee for the competition, Patricia Duru, said the one day tourney was a huge success that crowned the efforts of the organisers who put in so much work to make the event great.

At the end of the tournament, Nene Lawani (nee Ochuba) and Somi Ochuba were the best  two overall winner who cart away cash and other gift items as prizes on Saturday

 

