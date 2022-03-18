News

Ojukwu Jr carpets Bianca, Obiano’s wife feud

Emeka Jr, first son of late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, yesterday took a swipe at his father’s widow, Ambassador Bianca Ojikwu and the former First Lady, Ebele Obiano, for publicly engaging themselves in a fight at the inauguration of Governor Charles Soludo. Emeka in a statement described the action of Bianca as an insult on the name image and integrity of his father (Ojukwu), adding that it was a display of lack of respect for her late husband. He contended that Bianca had no need to engage in a fight because the challenge thrown to her by Mrs. Ebele Obiano was avoidable and did not call for any form of response let alone a fight.

Emeka, however, noted that the actions of the former first lady was unbecoming of a true Igbo woman, noting that he was not taking sides with any of them but that it is a wrong period to make such a display of hooliganism by the two. He said: “I understand the sentiments and I cannot stop anyone from taking sides, but did Zik’s wife, Awo’s wife, Tafala Balewa’s wife, etc, etc, ever fight in public?

 

