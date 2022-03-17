Ojukwu Jr. slams Bianca/Obiano’s wife

First son of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Jr. has taken a swipe at his father’s widow Amb. Bianca Ojukwu and the former First Lady of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano for engaging in a fight at the inauguration of Governor Charles Soludo on Thursday.

Emeka, in a release, described the action of Bianca as an insult on the name, image and integrity of his father, adding that it was also a display of lack of respect for her late husband.

He contended that Bianca had no need to engage in a fight because the challenge thrown to her by Ebele Obiano is avoidable and did not call for any form of response let alone a fight.

Emeka, however, noted that the actions of the former First Lady was unbecoming of a true Igbo woman noting that he is not taking sides with any of them but that it is a wrong time to make such a display of hooliganism by the two.

He also congratulated Soludo on his inauguration as governor of Anambra State and asked that he should not be distracted by the in house political and personal interest by some party members.

“I understand the sentiments and I cannot stop anyone from taking sides, but did Zik’s wife, Awo’s wife, Tafala Balewa’s wife, etc. ever fight in public?

“This is a shame to Eze Igbo and to Ndi Igbo. No matter our justifiable issues with either camp or both camps even, let’s remember that we are Ndi Igbo, a proud people and for us, what is wrong is wrong. Period. This is a shameful display by all concerned. Nothing more,” he said.

