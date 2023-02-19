News

Ojukwu submits commission’s report on violence in S’East to Soludo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Secretary of the 17-Man Truth, Peace, and Justice Commission, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, has submitted its report on violence in the South-East to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra.

The commission was constituted by Soludo to look into the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and struggles in the South East as well as document victims and circumstances of death, brutality, and incarceration.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commission on Saturday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

The statement said that the “Commission is headed by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission”.

It said that the report was submitted to Governor Soludo on Friday at the Executive Chamber, Government House, Awka, by Ojukwu who read out a summary of the Commission’s work and later presented the same to the governor on behalf of the Commission.

Giving a background to the report, Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, explained that the inception of  the report provides a framework of diagnosis for the crises of agitation, violence and victimisation in the South-East.
“The Chairman indicated that the report paints a clear picture that the narrative of the present agitation and violence in the states of the South East is quite complex and not amenable to a single narrative.

“The interim recommendations, amongst others, include a Bureau of Missing Persons (BMP) within the Ministry of Justice or of Security and Homeland Affairs to document the missing and the disappeared.

“Other recommendations include: professionalization and effective co-ordination of vigilante services in the state, institutionalising deliverables for the Ministry of Security and Homeland Affairs.

“Establishing an Anambra Integrated Civic Surveillance System, as well as establishing an Anambra State Safety and Environmental Commission.
“The commission will commence its public hearings after the election cycle,” it said.

Responding, Gov. Soludo thanked the Chairman and members of the Commission for the good job done so far.

The governor also approved their (commission’s) request to extend time for the conclusion and submission of their final report until the end of 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze lauds Buhari, INEC, others over hitch-free Edo poll

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for ensuring fair, credible and transparent governorship election in Edo State last Saturday. The group said that the Edo election has shown that Nigeria would have credible elections or otherwise depending on the political  will […]
News

FG can’t prevent kidnappings, killings –Adesina

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has defended the Federal Government over the worsening insecurity in the country.   He said it was impossible for the Federal Government to prevent all the killings and kidnapping going on the country. Speaking on Channel Television programme, Politics Today, Adesina said no […]
News

Foundation lauds Oladeji-John Brown’s community development strides

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Non-governmental organisation, Doraj Foundation, with focus on educational advancement and entrepreneurial development in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has commended Dr. Akinwunmi Oladeji-John Brown for his laudable contributions to the upliftment of the town.   The Administrator of the Foundation, Dr. Kehinde Babarinde stated in a statement that Oladeji John Brown has been a notable agent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica