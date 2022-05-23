News Top Stories

Okada Ban: Arewa Community urges members to be law abiding

Posted on

The Lagos State Arewa Community (LASACOMM) has advised its members to comply with the ban of commercial motorcycles in the state.

 

The group said it is law abiding and urged its members to operate only within the ambit of the law. The group in a communiqué issued at the end of its extraordinary meeting, said it is in support of Lagos State Government in its efforts towards protecting lives and prosperities in the state.

 

The communiqué, signed by the Secretary General of LASACOMM, Alhaji Musa Saleh, called on the security agencies to identify and arrest all those criminal elements masquerading as Okada riders.

 

“We condemn in totality the activities of all criminal elements that are mostly foreigners from Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and other neighbouring countries that have infiltrated the ranks of those genuine riders and thereby perpetrating all formsof crimeinLagosState andconstituteseriousthreats to the lives and properties of Lagosians.

 

“We are also tasking the NigeriaImmigrationService tostepupitsactionsalongthe border lineincheckingtheinfluxof thoseforeignelements coming intothecountrywithout genuine intention.

 

“We are in total commitment and support to the administrative policies of the Lagos State Government getting rid of all security threats promoting peace and tranquillity, safeguarding lives and properties of Lagos and the massive provisionanddevelopment of infrastructures facilitiesforallLagosians,” he said.

 

