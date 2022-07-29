Okada ban as reinforcement of insecurity

O n Thursday, July 21, 2022, the Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, told the world that the Federal Government thinks that “placing a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities will cut the supply of logistics to the terrorists!” Commercial motorcycle transport was a by-product of the ingenious will of ordinary Nigerians to survive. For years, Nigerian masses have been used as scapegoats by the failed leadership. With this proposal to ban motorcycles, it appears that no reprieve is in sight for the masses.

Initially, motorcycles were means of private transportation in Nigeria. All that changed after 1986 when motorcycles were deployed to commercial transport otherwise known as Okada for two major reasons. First was the need to survive in the face of massive job losses and high costs of living arising from the Structural Adjustment Programme, SAP.

Second was the failure of successive administrations to develop Nigeria which conferred on motorcycles the fastest means of connecting the footpaths which served as link roads to the vast Nigerian hinterlands. This survival instinct of Nigerian masses made the Okada a reliable means of transportation as well as a viable means of livelihood. Trust Nigerian governments for their predatory ingenuity.

Governments at various levels in Nigeria began to levy commercial motorcyclists. Before long, commercial motorcyclists became a great source of revenue for the various governments. The sale or distribution of motorcycles, servicing of motorcycles and dealerships on motorcycle spare parts metamorphosed into big time businesses on which many families depended on. In the inclement Nigerian economic set up, motorcycle transport has created an efficient economic buffer for the Nigerian masses. In fact, over 20 per cent of the Nigerian population depend on commercial motorcycle transport and related businesses for survival.

The current security challenges we have in the country is a by-product of the unbridled political tactics of unpatriotic politicians who would stop at nothing to win elections. The fireworks of accusations between two former governors of Borno State, Alhaji Amodu Sherriff, and the vice presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Kashim Shettima; as well as the preponderance of threads of evidences in their stories compel discerning minds to suspect them for complicity in the founding of Boko Haram. In the same vein, the threats, allegedly credited to now President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2015 presidential election which he later won; the confessions of Governor Nasir el-Rutai of Kaduna State about banditry; the revelations of Sheikh Gumi; and the complaints of the criminals as seen in video clips that trended some time ago about a breach of certain agreements also point to the fact that both banditry and Boko Haram were products of political expediencies.

The management of the security challenges which were created by the failed leadership of Nigeria was equally turned by some government officials into an avenue for making money. We have seen a security chief who buried hard currencies in his septic tank. This is why no proactive measures have been taken in the management of the security challenges in the country. So far, all the government has offered in this regard were merely analogue and anti-people like the proposed nationwide ban of motorcycles in Nigeria. The masses have been the major victims of Boko Haram in-surgents and bandits. Commercial motorcycle operators were not the creators of the security challenges in the country which has crystallized into a national debacle.

The only problem is that because there are no roads in the rural parts of undeveloped Nigeria, bandits and insurgents sometimes use motorcycles as means of transportation. With the proposed ban, it is clear that the Federal Government has transferred the aggression due to the insurgents and bandits to these same innocent Nigerian masses.

This is double jeopardy! In Enugu, Anambra, Lagos and many other states, Okada or motorcycles have been banned without consideration of the implication of the ban on the over 20 per cent of the Nigerian population which depends on motorcycle transport and businesses or any compensation or alternative means of survival for them. The proposed nationwide ban of motorcycles by the federal government is not only worrisome, it is depressing because the ban will rather compound the security situation in the country instead of solving it.

In fact, it smacks of abdication of the duty of proactive security management on the part of the Federal Government. How does the government expect those depending on motorcycle related businesses to survive? Cutting off the economic livewire of over 40 million Nigerians will rather reinforce banditry and insurgency.

The Federal Government is hereby advised to document and create a biometric data base of genuine motorcyclists; and to deploy digital technology as well as land and aerial assaults to tackle the insurgents and bandits. It is a great indictment on President Buhari and his security chiefs that bandits and insurgents freely use mobile telephones to negotiate ransoms even after the enforcement of the compulsory National Identity Number, NIN, linkage with telephone numbers.

