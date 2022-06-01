Okada Ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

As part of efforts to provide viable transport alternative to commuters in view of the June 1 enforcement of the ban on Okadas in somepartsof LagosState, the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has deployed more boats and increased daily operational trips at terminals/ jetties located within the affected areas. LAGFERRY, which disclosed this in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs, Akeem Odusina, said that some of the terminals/ jetties, include the Badore Terminal, Badore; Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu; Five Cowries Terminal, Ikoyi; CMS/Victoria Island Terminal; Liverpool Terminal, Apapa, and Ilaje- Bariga Terminal, Bariga. The statement noted that travelling by water is traffic-free, adding that there are First-Mile, Last- Mile buses at the terminal/ jetty parks to take passengers to their final destination. LAGFERRY assured that the terminals have secured ample car park spaces with state-of-the-art boats equipped with modern technology like free Wi- Fi, onboard entertainment, adding that they are monitored in real time to ensure passengers safety. The statement noted that all passengers on every trip have insurance cover provided by a consortium of reputable insurance companies, led by LALASAC, adding that the agency adheres strictly to all safety regulations, including compulsory wearing of life jackets and operating within regulated hours.
