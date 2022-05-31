Okada Ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Muritala Ayinla

As part of efforts to provide viable transport alternative to commuters in view of the June 1 enforcement of the ban of Okadas in some parts of the state, the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has deployed more boats and increased daily operational trips at terminals/jetties located within the affected areas.

LAGFERRY, which disclosed this in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs, LAGFERRY, Akeem Odusina, said that some of the terminals/jetties, include the Badore Terminal, Badore, Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu, Five Cowries Terminal, Ikoyi, CMS/Victoria Island Terminal, Liverpool Terminal, Apapa and Ilaje Bariga Terminal, Bariga.

The statement noted that travelling by water is traffic free, adding that there are First-Mile Last-Mile Buses at the Terminal/Jetty Parks to take passengers to their final destination.

LAGFERRY assured that the terminals have secured ample car park spaces with state-of-the-art boats equipped with modern technology like free wifi, onboard entertainment, adding that they are monitored in real time to ensure passengers safety.

The statement stated that all passengers on every trips have insurance cover provided by consortium of reputable Insurance Companies led by LALASAC, adding that the agency adhere strictly to all safety regulations including compulsory wearing of life jackets and operating within regulated hours.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...