Okada Ban: Lagos crushes 5,000 motorcycles in 3mths

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, yesterday said that the state government has crushed about 5,000 impounded commercial motorcycles, popularly called okada in the first quarter of 2022. Speaking during the crushing of 2,000 commercial motorcycles confiscated for flouting the law, Omotoso urged okada riders and commuters to embrace the many alternative modes of transportation provided by the government, saying that there were plans to inject more first and lastmile buses into the metropolis.

The commissioner, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Shola Jejeloye, added that in the first four months of 2022, the state recorded 1,712 accidents, 767 were caused by okada, resulting in death, and 45 per cent of these riders were youths between 30 and 39 years. On his part, Jejeloye said that there is 85 per cent compliance on commercial motorcycle ban in the last three days at Ikeja, while speaking with newsmen, during the crushing of the okadas, which were confiscated during enforcement.

He said that the enforcement of the ban would continue, so as to ensure sanity of the environment, adding that the enforcement of the ban didn’t begin on Wednesday, June 1, but that it has been in force since Feb. 1, 2020. ”Since then, we have been on it. It is just that people believe in violating the law, which I don’t think is good enough in a cosmopolitan city like this. But since June 1, there has been more than 85 per cent compliance,” he said.

 

