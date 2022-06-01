Okada Ban: Lagos police, DSS, Army embark on show of force, warn riders to stay away

The Lagos State Police Command have warned motorcycle riders to stay away from the local government and area councils where their operations have been banned or they would face the full wrath of law.

Giving the warning during a show of force across some parts of the state in conjunction with other security and military formations, the police said any okada rider or passenger found violating the law will be treated accordingly. It was reported that a sound engineer, David Imoh, was beaten and burnt to death on May 12, over a N100 balance by some okada riders at Lekki Phase One area of the state.

Following the incident, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu banned the operation of motorcycle riders across six local government areas and nine development areas across the state.

The show of force which was a combined operation with other security agencies which include; Navy, Federal Road Safety Corp, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Neighbourhood Watch and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp was to send a warning to okada operators to stay clear of the state roads from June 1, which is the final date given to the riders. During the procession, some officials of the state Ministry of Information were giving out flyers to residents of the state and also warn riders in the three Nigeria languages to stay away from the under listed roads and Lagos resident were also warned not to patronise them.

The procession started from Lagos Command and proceeded through Maryland to Surulere, Itire Ikate, Orile Iganmu and Lekki from where the convoy returned to the command.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operation, DCP Ahmad Kontagora while addressing journalists after the show of force said the essence of the parade was to send signal to criminally minded motorcycle riders in the state to stay away from Lagos. “The Synergy with other security agencies shows that we are all battle ready to enforce the ban on motorcycle riders in the six local governments to the latter.”

He said: “We will not take it lightly with those who are criminals among them. The show of force is a clear signal to those who are not ready to stand by the law of the state. “We are battle ready on our side to enforce the law and it would be a reality, because Lagos State is not the only state where Okada were banned and Lagos would not be exceptional. It has taken place in other state before us, we are going to fight it until we succeed.

The law abiding citizens should go about their lawful business without fear of molestation and they should be rest assured that they can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“We are not going to be bothered to protect lives and properties of Lagos residents, we won’t allow the criminally minded among the riders to rest until we achieve our aims.”

