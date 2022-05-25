News

Okada Ban: No going back on June 1 ban

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the state government will go ahead with its proposed ban on motorcycles (aka Okada) on highways and six local governments and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from June 1, this year.

He said security services and Lagos State Government are on the same page in respect to banning of the motorcycles in the selected areas of the State and therefore they will be going ahead with the plans. Sanwo-Olu spoke to journalists, yesterday evening, after the State Security Meeting, held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, which was attended by heads of security services in the state.

The governor said his administration in conjunction with security agencies will ensure that the security architecture of the state is not compromised in any way so that Lagos residents will continue to live their lives and do their business without any fear or favour. He said: “The security meeting gives us an opportunityforustoreviewtherecent pronouncementonthefuture banning of Okada (motorcycles) in some selected local governments and LCDAs.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Leadership crisis looms in PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…as seven national officers resign Secondus incompetent, says Nat’l Youth Leader Ude-Okoye’s position unfortunate –Secondus lSheathe your sword –Govs Party looking at grievances, says Ologbondiyan Barely four months to end of the tenure of its National Working Committee (NWC) the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grappling with leadership crisis. On Tuesday, […]
News Top Stories

We need scholarships, not money –Children of police killed during #EndSARS beg govt

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Children of the police officers killed during the #EndSARS protest in Oyo State have urged the Federal and state governments to sponsor their education, while asking the well-to-do individuals in the society to support them in ensuring that they have good education.   The children, who are between the ages of two months and 14 […]
News

Lai Mohammed: 1975 coup fuelling to insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, says the country’s security challenges are a consequence of the 1975 coup d’état. The coup, which took place on July 29, 1975, overthrew Yakubu Gowon and ushered Murtala Muhammed into power. Speaking when he featured on Channels Television’s Newsnight on Monday, Mohammed said the lead discussant at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica