Okada Ban: No going back on June 1 ban

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the state government will go ahead with its proposed ban on motorcycles (aka Okada) on highways and six local governments and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from June 1, this year.

He said security services and Lagos State Government are on the same page in respect to banning of the motorcycles in the selected areas of the State and therefore they will be going ahead with the plans. Sanwo-Olu spoke to journalists, yesterday evening, after the State Security Meeting, held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, which was attended by heads of security services in the state.

The governor said his administration in conjunction with security agencies will ensure that the security architecture of the state is not compromised in any way so that Lagos residents will continue to live their lives and do their business without any fear or favour. He said: “The security meeting gives us an opportunityforustoreviewtherecent pronouncementonthefuture banning of Okada (motorcycles) in some selected local governments and LCDAs.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...