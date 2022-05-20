Okada Ban: Tension in Lagos as motorcycle riders tackle police, scores injured

…Oniru of Iruland raises the alarm over planned raid on the community by okada riders

Twenty four hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu issued an outright ban on operation of okada riders in parts of Lagos State, there was palpable tension in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state yesterday as okada riders resisted attempts by a team of police task force officers and other policemen to enforce the ban in the area.

The motorcycle riders were in viral video seen attacking policemen who went to enforce the ban in the area and people were seen scampering for safety. Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday banned operation of commercial motorcycles in six local governments and nine local council development areas in the state following the lynching and burning of a sound engineer known as David Imoh at Lekki area of the state. It was learnt that in the early hours of yesterday some policemen from Onireke Police Station, Ojo, impounded some commercial motorcycles plying the Mile 2 – Badagry road, but the motor-cyclists revolted.

The angry motorcyclists in their hundreds were said to have stormed the police station where some of the seized bikes were kept and tried to overrun the station and free their colleagues arrested by police and retrieve their motorcycles. Our correspondent also gathered that in the process the policemen mobilised and resisted the motorcycle riders from gaining access into their station and fired gunshots and teargas canisters to disperse them. An eye witnesses at the scene said with the efforts of the police to disperse them the okada riders, made up mostly of people from the Northern part of the country, kept regrouping, adding that, “If care is not taken what is happening in the North will start in Lagos.” A car dealer in the area who simply gave his name as Chuks said as the policemen tried to keep them away, the motorcyclists retaliated by throwing stones at the officers and some of the policemen sustained injuries in the process.

The enraged motorcyclists then started a fire in the middle of the road, causing some vehicles owners to abandon their cars and flee, leading to heavy traffic in the area. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has stated that many of the motorcycle operators are criminals. When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said there was violence in the area. He also noted that there was no loss of lives. He said: “What happened was that the police and other members of the joint task force went to impound motorcycles. During the enforcement exercise, about 200 motorcycles were impounded. “We urge residents to be lawabiding. The impounded motorcycles would be destroyed, I want to emphasis that nobody died in the face-off.”

Meanwhile, the Oniru Chieftaincy Royal Family has raised the alarm that motorcycle operators are planning to cause havoc in the Lekki axis of the state over the raid by task force on them in the area. The family in a statement said intelligence report reaching them following the raid and seizure of okada in Lekki Phase 1 has given them cause for concern, noting that the okada riders believe that the raid was instigated by the residents who are determined to take away their source of livelihood. The statement read in part: “To this end, the motorcycle riders are planning to cause havoc in the inner streets anytime from now on. “In his proactive measures, His Royal Majesty, the Oniru of Iruland Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal has advise that all access points within the estate be secured and all security guards should be on red alert.”

