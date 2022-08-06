Okada ban will increase crime rate -ANACOWA tells FG

Nigerian Autobike Owners and Workers Association (ANACOWA) has warned that total ban of the activities of Okada riders would increase crime and poverty in the country. Addressing newsmen at the secretariat of the organisation in Lagos, ANACOWA President, Comrade Emmanuel Deji, said that the claim that banning the activities of Okada riders would put a stop to terrorism is not only a wishful thinking, but that “it amounts to an induced self-decision that can only complicate the ailment that people are suffering from.”

Deji stated that the federal government must provide alternatives before considering a blanket ban on the activities of Okada riders or else they would merely be adding to the army of criminals and terrorists. He said that: “All over the world, emphasis are being focused on how to reduce poverty and address the social problems of the people, not increasing them, using the people’s resources to accord joy to the citizens, not loot, then not assault them, provide social amenities and reduce agonies, not augment them, provide employment not hardship to the people. “In Nigeria today, cries from Lagos, Ogun to Sokoto, Borno, Zaria to Bayelsa and Cross River to Osun remain the same, killings every day, agonies, wailing, lamentations and cries for justice, humaneness, respect for the rule of law, due process and human rights, corruption, man’s inhumanity to man, dearth of social facilities and decay of social infrastructures. “The economic implications would be added to the pressure of the citizens in the nation. The operations of Okada made it easy for people to go about their businesses without wasting much time on the road.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...