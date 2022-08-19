Okada: Lagos extends ban to 4 more LGAs, 5 LCDAs from Sept 1

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, extended the ban on activities of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, to four more Local Government Areas (LGAs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). Effective from September 1, GovernorBabajideSanwo- Olu directed enforcement teams to fully implement the proscription order and bust erringridersacrossthecouncils listed in the ban. The additional places are Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu and Mushin local government areas. The affected development area councils are: Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

Thelatestpronouncement came about three months after Sanwo-Olu ordered a total restriction on okada in six LGAs, comprising Eti- Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa as well as LCDAs under them. The ban enforcement will be supervised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the GovernoronTransportation.

This brings it to 25 of the 57 councils in which okada activities have been banned. Announcing the ban at a press conference held at the Government Secretariat in Alausa, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladehinde, said the extension of the proscription order was a move by the state government to sustain the gains recorded in the ongoingactionagainstmotorcycle operations in the state. The commissioner said Okada accidents and fatalities had reduced by 63.7 per cent across the 15 local councils where the first phase of ban had been enforced, adding that the development also significantly brought down the rate of crimes associated with motorcycles.

He said: “The ministry in conjunction with the interministerial committee on Okada, having critically accessed these resolutions and the challenges of operations on the security architecture of the state, recommended to Mr Governor not to go back on the already laid down phase ban in a bid to sustain the gains.” Oladehinde noted that 7,500 motorcycles had been impounded and crushed in the ongoing enforcement, while resistance had dropped sharply.

The commissioner said the state government has interventions in place to empower the affected riders as an alternative means of livelihood. He urged them to embrace the intervention programmes which are being coordinated by six ministries and also Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. “Both riders and passengers arrested on proscribed routes will be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the provisions of section 46, sub-section 1, 2, & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.” Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, observed that the last Tuesday’s meeting with stakeholders reviewed the enforcement action taken since the total ban, pointingoutthatthefeedback from the public informed further measures to curtail the activities of commercial motorcycles.

