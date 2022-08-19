News Top Stories

Okada: Lagos extends ban to 4 more LGAs, 5 LCDAs from Sept 1

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, extended the ban on activities of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, to four more Local Government Areas (LGAs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). Effective from September 1, GovernorBabajideSanwo- Olu directed enforcement teams to fully implement the proscription order and bust erringridersacrossthecouncils listed in the ban. The additional places are Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu and Mushin local government areas. The affected development area councils are: Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

Thelatestpronouncement came about three months after Sanwo-Olu ordered a total restriction on okada in six LGAs, comprising Eti- Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa as well as LCDAs under them. The ban enforcement will be supervised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the GovernoronTransportation.

This brings it to 25 of the 57 councils in which okada activities have been banned. Announcing the ban at a press conference held at the Government Secretariat in Alausa, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladehinde, said the extension of the proscription order was a move by the state government to sustain the gains recorded in the ongoingactionagainstmotorcycle operations in the state. The commissioner said Okada accidents and fatalities had reduced by 63.7 per cent across the 15 local councils where the first phase of ban had been enforced, adding that the development also significantly brought down the rate of crimes associated with motorcycles.

He said: “The ministry in conjunction with the interministerial committee on Okada, having critically accessed these resolutions and the challenges of operations on the security architecture of the state, recommended to Mr Governor not to go back on the already laid down phase ban in a bid to sustain the gains.” Oladehinde noted that 7,500 motorcycles had been impounded and crushed in the ongoing enforcement, while resistance had dropped sharply.

The commissioner said the state government has interventions in place to empower the affected riders as an alternative means of livelihood. He urged them to embrace the intervention programmes which are being coordinated by six ministries and also Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. “Both riders and passengers arrested on proscribed routes will be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the provisions of section 46, sub-section 1, 2, & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.” Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, observed that the last Tuesday’s meeting with stakeholders reviewed the enforcement action taken since the total ban, pointingoutthatthefeedback from the public informed further measures to curtail the activities of commercial motorcycles.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shakeup: Army appoints new Director of Defence Information, redeploys GOCs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Major-General O.J. Akpor has been appointed as Director of Defence Information as the Nigerian Army redeploys General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in a big shakeup. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, announced this in a statement yesterday.   Nwachukwu, who said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.General Faruk Yahaya approved the postings and […]
News

Multichoice, ITPAN partner on Nigeria’s cinema, television industry

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

MultiChoice Talent Factory and Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria (ITPAN), have collaborated to take Nigeria’s cinema and television industry to an enviable height. In a statement issued by ITPAN president, Adeyinka Oduniyi, the collaboration will among other things involve the emergence of a scheme of regular trainings for young Nigerians who are interested in […]
News

Joza emerges overall best at Lafarge auto summit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lafarge Africa Plc, a multinational corporate business giant proffering high-tech solutions towards meeting construction needs and the growing demands of the mega infrastructure projects in cement production, recently at the Sheraton and Towers Suite, lkeja, celebrated their good hands in transport for their enormous contribution towards the growth and successes of the organisation. The Chief […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica