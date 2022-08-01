Okada operators kick against ban on motorcycles

The Federal Government recently proposed to ban the use of motorcycles, popularly known as “okada”, as a means of transportation nationwide. However, some Nigerians think such a move will be counter-productive. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The proposal P resident Muhammadu Buhari recently convened a meeting of the National Security Council to review the deteriorating security situation across the country.

At the end of the deliberations, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, disclosed that the council had proposed a ban of motorcycles across the . Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Malami said the ban was being considered as part of efforts to curtail the activities of terrorists, who often use motorcycles to carry out their nefarious activities.

He stated that placing a ban on the use of motorcycles and an embargo on mining activities will cut the supply of logistics to the terrorists. “This will be done in the national interest.

We are Nigerians because Nigeria as a country exists and any issue that will translate into a threat to national security or the corporate existence of the country requires certain sacrifices. “Above all, I think the number of people using these motorcycles is not up to 20 per cent of the Nigerian population so, if that percentage is called to make a sacrifice that is all-pervading or affecting over 200 million Nigerians, I think that sacrifice is not too much and is worthy of being considered,” he said.

However, the proposed policy has triggered diverse reactions from a cross section of Nigerians. Among those opposed to the proposal is the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Owners Riders and Repairers Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) which has said the the proposed ban was not an antidote to the challenge of insecurity facing the country.

The reaction National President of ACOMORAN, Adebayo Opelogun, has argued that ninety five per cent (95%) of motorcyclists were using it for trans transportation because they don’t have any better option in terms of employment and means of livelihood.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, Opelogun said that most commercial motorcyclists don’t want to commit crime and would rather use their bikes to earn a decent living. “If ten million of these 40 million people they want to render jobless take to crime, can the government contain them?

If you attribute the movement of terrorists to motorcycles, don’t criminals operate with vehicles? When terrorists regrettably attacked Kuje Prison, was it the motorcycle riders that caused the failure of Intelligence gathering?

“If they rode motorcycles there, how were they able to beat all the security checkpoints to get to such a fortified facility? Was it motorcycles that made it possible for them to overpower the security agents attached to the facility? Are motorcycles also responsible for late reenforcement?

“If the security architecture is not working, the government should rejig it or do a total overhaul instead of blaming motorcycle operations for the failure of security agencies, thereby creating another monster that will ultimately add salt to the injury,” Opelogun said. Silas Ugwu opted to riding motorcycle when he lost his job as a hotel receptionist during the covid-19 lockdown.

“Covid-19 came to me like a blessing in disguise. I was working with a hotel as a receptionist in Abuja, I lost the job when the hotel bowed out of business. I was already married and it was difficult for my wife and I to feed until my neighbour told me to try out okada business. I am happy I listened to the advice because we are relatively stable now financially.

In a month, I make like three times of my salary when I was a receptionist and I have time for my family now,” said Ugwu. Higher unemployment As an association, Opelogun said, ACOMORAN regards the proposed ban on motorcycle usage as a very grave mistake that will create more problems than the government is trying to solve.

“Without any attempt to join issues with the Honorable Minister and working with his statistics, the Council is proposing to put an end to the means of mobility and source of living of forty million Nigerians directly. The number will increase, at least by another half, when you consider those that are indirectly involved.

Painfully, these are people whom the government failed to provide with meaningful employment or any form of sustainable empowerment, even though many of us are well read with families and other dependents. “Using Motorcycles as a means of commercial transportation has provided the needed jobs for millions of Nigerians and some of our members includes higher institution graduates who would have been weighty on an already over-weight unemployed sector.

“Commuters see motorcycles as a relief to their transportation problems while motorcycle riders see their adventure as a source of livelihood. Without a doubt, the use of motorcycles has enhanced mobility for the middle and income earners which by extension has contributed to an increase in production through an increase in man power.

It has also improved accessibility, employment opportunities and job security, reducing poverty through improved income and a boost to the country’s economic growth. “A reliable and affordable road transportation system plays a very useful role in the socialeconomic development of nations.

As riders, all our members are law-abiding citizens who believe there is dignity in labour and we struggle every day to provide for our families and also ensure we don’t do anything that will contravene the law of the land. We pay our tax daily to the government in form of tickets and levies and we have never failed to comply with any safety directory,” Opelogun said.

Rural dwellers He observed that in many developing countries particularly in Africa and Asia, motorcycles and tricycles are widely used as the main mode of transportation. According to him, just as motorcycles and tricycles are involved in crashes, traffic indiscipline, and crimes, cars, buses, and other means of transportation are equally involved even at higher rates.

Opelogun noted that people in rural areas will be negatively affected “we need to understand that the people in rural and remote areas will be greatly impacted negatively by this proposed ban. These are people whose only means of transportation are motorcycles.

“Imagine a scenario where there is a medical emergency and the only mean of transportation has been banned. What is to become of such people? It is advisable that the government begins to concentrate on how to alleviate the agonies of the citizenry against this move that will further compound their pains,” he said.

Passengers kick Elizabeth Okeke said the proposed ban on okada was not a good move as it would bring untold hardship to those who rely on it as a primary mode of transport.

“Banning motorcycles for now will be the worst government will do for low income earners like me. I am a graduate, I can’t secure a rewarding job since I graduated and as such I can’t afford an accommodation in the city Centre. I live in a suburb that is far from the expressway, motorcycle is the only means I have to access my house,” she said.

Micheal Eleojo, another Abuja resident said banning motorcycles should not even be a topic for discussion as the road to his village is not motorable. “Why should motorcycles be banned when we don’t have a good road network in the country? The means of transportation to my village is motorcycle, government should focus on more important issues than this,” he said. The way out Opelogun suggested that the government should revive the economy for businesses to thrive.

“The naira exchange to a US Dollar is high and this is a terrible blow to businesses. The epileptic nature of our power supply have grounded many small-scale industries thereby making it difficult for artisans to operate. If a solution is found to power supply today, I am very confident that many of the youths Who are involved in criminality will be gain-fully employed or engaged. “If the government can provide a stable power supply,

Organize the Bank of Transportation to cater to the Transportation sector, revive our economy, make naira exchange at a reasonable rate against the dollar and other foreign currencies, provide ‘infrastructure and an enabling environment for businesses and investors to drive or ply their trades as well as provide security agencies, especially the police that is in charge of the enforcement of law and order with the needed tools and motivation to work, the rate of criminality will drastically drop to a minimal level,” he said.

In order to allay he fears of the public about some of the dangers of allowing motorcycles as a mode of transport, Opelogun disclosed that ACOMORAN had been working with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Federal Ministry of Interior to develop a security-wise application called NISPSAS which ensures the proper capture of the bioata of all riders in a database.

“ACOMORAN as a body foresaw this kind of plan or proposal by the government which led us to introduce an innovative idea to develop an application named ACORIDE, a large database that serves a regulatory purpose between the union, riders, and passengers,” he said.

Opelogun argued that since the government has been able to identify the terrorist’s means of movement, they should also use effective security apparatus to raise the level of intelligence gathering to know how to pin them down.

“As a responsible, responsive, and law abiding association that strongly believes in the security of lives and properties, we will support the government in bringing to book, anyone or group of individuals that intend to jeopardize the essence of our existence and likewise appeal to the government to carefully think through in the proposed action which will foster and subject severe hardship and make life unbearable for direct or indirectly over sixty million.

“We, therefore, appeal passionately that the government should take a holistic view of the problem and call for a parley with all the stakeholders to proffer solutions,” he said.

