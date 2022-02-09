Okada rider hacked to death in Kwara

An Okada rider, Isah Bayo, has reportedly been hacked to death by some unidentified men at Owode area in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Consequently, youths in the area were said to have trooped out in their numbers in protest against the brutal killing, setting bonfire on and blocking the Oke Onigbin/ Ijara road junction.

Spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement, said: “Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, immediately dispatched teams of policemen to the scene for possible arrest of the culprit(s) for prosecution. However, investigation into the matter is ongoing.

“With the intervention of the Chairman of the local government and the police, calm was fully restored. Consequently, the people of the area are also going about their normal businesses without any fear of attack.”

CP Assayomo, Okasanmi he added, has commiserated with the family of the deceased, while assuring the people of the state of the Command’s readiness to do everything within the law to keep them safe and secure.

