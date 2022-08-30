Metro & Crime

Okada riders storm Lagos Assembly, protest ban

Hundreds of okada riders yesterday stormed the Lagos House, in a peaceful protest, demanding that the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should have a rethink on the fresh ban placed on activities of okada riders in four additional local governments (LGs) and six local council development areas (LCDAs), of the state effective from September 1, 2022.

 

The state government had earlier in May this year banned activities of okada riders in six LGAs and nine LCDAs, making a total of 10  LGAs and 15 LCDAs covered by the ban.

The protesters, who came early in the morning and were still gathered at the gate leading to the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, with police officers seen on duty around the place, said the decision of the government to ban okada in the affected areas, which they projected could lead to total ban in the entire state by December, did not come at the right time considering the poor state of the nation’s economy.

This was just as they noted that should the ban remain in place, crime rate could increase as many  could be forced into it due to lack of legitimate alternative to sourcing for income to feed their families.

Comrade Adeleke Adegboyega aka Big Boss, who is Zone S Chairman in charge of Kosofe, said they came to plead with Governor Sanwo-Olu to reconsider the ban on okada, because the present situation in the country does not support the decision.

Adegboyega said that with the latest ban, more than 20,000 okada  riders would be affected, noting that on the average, an operator had a minimum of 10 family members he had to cater for, wondering what would become of such person’s fate thereafter.

Comrade Azeez Ayorinde, Chairman, Zone H, who also spoke with our correspondent, called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to come to their rescue, noting that banning okada business in the state would have a ripple effect

 

