Okada riders storm Lagos Assembly,  protest ban

Hundreds of those engaged in motorcycle business, popularly called ‘Okada’ on Monday stormed the Lagos House in peaceful protest, demanding that the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should have a rethink on the fresh ban he placed on Okada activities in four additional local governments (LGs) and six local council development areas (LCDAs), effective from September 1, 2022.

The state government had earlier in May this year banned activities of okada in six LGs and nine LCDAs, making a total of 10 LGs and 15 LCDAs covered by the ban.

The protesters, who came early this morning and were still gathered at the gate leading to the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, with police officers seeing on duty around the place, said the decision of the government to ban okada in the affected areas, which they projected could lead to total ban in the entire state by December, did not come at the right time considering the poor state of the nation’s economy.

This was just as they noted that should the ban remain in place, crime rate could increase as many could be forced into it due lack of legitimate alternative to sourcing for income to feed their families.

Comrade Adeleke Adegboyega aka Big Boss, who is Zone S Chairman in charge of Kosofe, said they came to plead with Governor Sanwo-Olu to reconsider the ban on Okadas, because the present situation in the country did not support the decision.

 

