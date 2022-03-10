Okadigbo, Ekwueme, Anyaoku, 497 others receive Anambra Awards

Ex-Commonwealth Secretary- General Chief Emeka Anyaoku; ex-Vice President Alex Ekwueme (deceased) ex-Senate President Chuba Okadigbo (deceased); and 497others yesterday received awards from the AnambraStateGovernment. The award ceremony, whichwaspartof thelaunching of a book on Governor Willie Obiano’s eight years in office and the inauguration of the Anambra International Conversation Centre, were in three categories – Grand Commander, Commander and Merit Award. According to Obiano, the event was to recognise the contributions of great sons anddaughtersof Anambra to the development of the state.
