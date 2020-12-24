Okafor explains rise in cost of medications

It has now emerged that the consumers of medicines produced in the country, would pay more as pharmaceutical industries grapple to get scarce foreign currency, especially the United States (U.S.) dollars for their operations and services.

Outgoing Managing Director of May and Baker, Nnamdi Okafor who dropped this hint in Lagos at the weekend, said the high cost of getting forex was making end products from pharmaceutical companies more expensive.

According to Okafor, sometimes this factor makes it difficult for May and Baker to bring in raw materials; there is also the scarcity of some May and Baker products in the market .

He spoke at the 2020 End of Year Media Luncheon, which was held at May and Baker, Ikeja, Lagos where Patrick Ajah was introduced as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of May and Baker that would take over the mantle of leadership from Okafor in January, 2021.

Speaking on the impact of scarce forex on the operations of May and Baker, Okafor said, “It has made our costs to go up because against our plans for exchange rate N380, “In the budget for this year, although, we had pegged exchange rate at N380 per U.S. dollar, but today we are getting dollars for between N450 to N470. So, it has given us some huge exchange rate loss. It’s a huge problem for our production and services. “It’s also making the products more expensive. “Sometimes, it’s making it difficult for us to bring in our products.

“There is scarcity in the market for some of our products.” What is most painful, according to Okafor is that the company has disappointed some suppliers who have confidence in the company, giving it credit.

Sadly, “we were unable to pay them when this money was due,” he lamented, adding,

“In an instance, we were blacklisted in China; the partner reported the case and it was “warned that that company should deal with us. So, it was very pathetic; it wasn’t as if we didn’t have the naira to honour our obligations, but there was no U.S. dollar.

“So it is a big problem for us and for other companies in this space,” added Okafor

