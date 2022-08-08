Okafor: Govt’s losing so much money from informal sector

Uche Okafor, Chairman Cosmetics and Toiletries Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and CEO of Anochemical Cosmetics Ltd, in an interview with RHODA OGUNSEYE, speaks on challenges in the informal sector and untapped opportunities in Nigeria’s cosmetics business

How has the local cosmetics industry been and where do you want it to be in coming years?

Cosmetics business has been doing very well, I must confess. It’s been doing very well in Nigeria as it is. But where do I want it to be. I want government to pay more attention to all the issue we have been talking about. The issues of power and infrastructure is needed to enhance productivity and help manufacturers go the long hub. As it where, the acceptance of locally made cosmetic products have been very, very fantastic.

We want to take it to the next level, because the key thing is about AfCFTA, so when the programme starts, are we going to be able to compete. We want a situation where government policies will be very much okay to help us compete favourably with our counterparts all over the world so that when we make our products here in Nigerians we can easily take it out to the world, because, to be honest with you, made in Nigeria cosmetics is actually doing very well. When you bring on the formulations of people globally made cosmetic — cosmetics made in America, in Europe, in Asia — we can compete with them in terms of quality. We are doing very well.

Because those of us who enjoy indirect export when we get the feedback from those of our products that have gone all over the world you will find out that it is the same thing it is giving here that it is giving out all over the world. We want to see the costemtics industry competing in the global communities in the next five to 10 years as the market is huge out there.

We also want to ensure that when our products get to the final consumer, we’ll be able to say yes, we have conveniently transferred quality and value to those people and it will keep going on and on. Because of the shortcomings, we are yet to scratch the surface of business potentials in Nigeria. When you see what our counterparts in other countries, in the developed countries, are bringing in, you’ll see that we are just scratching the surface. Where we are is good enough but can we get better? Yes we can get better.

What is the size of the market in monetary terms?

The cosmetics and personal care market in Nigeria is huge, highly fragmented and is worth an estimated $4 billion. We’re talking about the future we want for our industry; every single person uses cosmetics, be it as little as shaving crème or as much as the whole package for ladies. So, it is a really important industry in terms of consumer health and wellbeing, we are keen to talk about how we build. We want to be at the table to serve and add our voice as we continue to build this amazing industry and we want to be on the world stage.

What is being done about the issue of packaging. We understand that with good packaging, you have better value for your product?

In terms of packaging, we are not there yet. Locally sourced packaging materials, we are not there yet, because the quality of the packaging that is coming in from other countries, when we source our packaging outside the country, it is way, way higher than what we have locally. You know, packaging is in different phases. When you talk about the bottles, the plastics bottles, yes we are covering our grounds. We have the niche. We are gradually covering that space. But when it comes to Mono Block Can, what you use to package body sprays, when it comes to glass we are not there yet; for cosmetics glass bottle. Those are some of the areas, if government policies come alive, they can help to unbundle some of these things so that the machinery… We have the wherewithal, the expertise, we have people who are willing to invest in this area, but basic infrastructure is still militating against a lot of these things coming locally.

Can players in the cosmetics industry consider com- ing together to solve the problems of packaging?

I will answer that question in two ways. Number one, by coming together, we can form an alliance, a bloc that will demand from government things that is due the industry. Secondly, as previously said, we are yet to scratch the surface of cosmetics industry potentials in Nigeria, so there is so much industry to cover when it comes to the actual cosmetics. When it comes to packaging, yes there are people that are good with packaging, just like we are sourcing some of our packaging outside the country for lack of a better choice locally, they can express their interest in that area and then we can bring it in. Some of us can also get into manufacturing packaging terms of plastic bottles, PET Bottles and the rest of them. So it’s just one step at a time. If we do not get our infrastructure right, we will not be able to compete on a global scale. Another thing infrastructure will help is the development of industries that will refine crude raw materials to a stage where local cosmetics manufacturers can use.

Do you subscribe to the campaign that SON and NAFDAC be made one agency of government?

NAFDAC and SON, their duties and responsibilities are so co-related. They are so similar. If only government can make things right. NAFDAC you have your dedicated area and field, do the A-Z process, give these companies the wherewithal, give them the certification, let that certificate from NAFDAC enable you to export.

Not when you get the certificate from NAFDAC, you will now be subjected to getting another certificate again from SON, to do the same thing. They will come into your facility, do the same process and give you a certification just for export. So, when you talk about double regulations, double taxation, double levies, you know is so unbecoming.

There are so many people that will ordinarily want to export their goods, just because they have only NAFDAC, they are not able to. That is why you will see a lot of things going on in the informal sector. Government is losing a lot of revenue there. If these things are addressed, you will find out that life will be a lot more easier.

Does Nigerian cosmetics products really have huge market out there?

The export routes needs to be addressed because local manufacturers finds it difficult to export products from Nigeria to neighboring West African countries not to talk of East Africa, North Africa or South Africa. But you will see products from these other countries filling up our markets and our people are buying. We have a mixed population; the truth is those that want quality products are there in their numbers. Those that want regular products, basic products are also there in their numbers, so, whatever level you want to operate, you have a market. Open up the Form M, give us access to forex, even if we have to source it at a very exorbitant price, if we bring it in and convert the packaging materials or whatever it is into finished goods, we will be able to sell. What is that telling you? it shows that there is a market, and the acceptance of locally made goods are there. That is the take away from the government border closure. Maybe one advantage out of an hundred disadvantages that it gave us. It now made our people to look inward and that went a long way to make people realise that Nigeria has better options for most imported goods.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...