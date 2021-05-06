Politics

Okafor hosts APGA exco, unveils agenda

All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) 2021 Gubernatorial Aspirant, Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor has hosted the chairmen and secretaries of The party in the 21local government areas of Anambra State. Okafor, who used the opportunity to intimate them of his governorship ambition, said as executives of the party at all levels, chairmen and secretaries remain the conscience of the party. According to him, their efforts and commitment to the party is what has continued to position APGA for electoral victory, noting that every effort should be made to ensure a free and fair primary on June 23rd, as that will ensure the smooth victory for APGA in the 2021 Guber.

Speaking further, the Lawmaker representing Nnewi North in Anambra State House of Assembly, said that his ambition is not only predicted in his desire to consolidate on Governor Willie Obiano’s achievements but to also build a viable, independent, secured, and advanced economy for Anambra State through his plan called VISA ECONOMY. According to him, he has all the experience and capacity needed of one desirous of emerging the governor of Anambra State, revealing that as a state lawmaker with membership of eleven sensitive committees, he understands the potentials, problems, and challenges of the state, better than most aspirants in the party. He added that if elected by APGA delegates to fly the party’s flag in the November 6 election, the victory of the party is assured, noting that it will be a renaissance across the nation.

In addition, he announced that he will begin a tour of all the local governments in the state to meet APGA members in different wards in the state. On their part, some of the party’s local government chairmen and secretaries who took turns to speak, praised Okafor for his boldness and courage in deciding to contest the election, agreeing that to ensure APGA’s victory, the outstanding lawmaker should be considered for the ticket of the party.

