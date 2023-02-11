Okafor: Park guarantees tourists fun-filled time

In my view and experience during the tour, the leisure park is an all encompassing theme park developed by the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. It is a multi billion naira project covering tourism, entertainment, relaxation, education and amusement.

Basically, it is a tourist attraction that will generates a lot of money for tourism and income for government in the state and nation. The park is the latest addition to the tourism industry in the South- South region, boasting some of the finest amusement attractions ever seen in the country, including adrenaline- pumping fun rides. The park also has one of the largest man-made lakes housing wave pools, waterslides, and a swimming pool. .

The zoo section boasts eye catching and rarely seen animals from over 50 species in secure enclosures. The park built in a safe, serene, and comfortable environment, guarantees tourists a fun-filled time and an unforgettable connection with nature.

*Vivienne Okafor, is Chief Executive Officer of Travel Clerk, Asaba

