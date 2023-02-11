Travel & Tourism

Okafor: Park guarantees tourists fun-filled time

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

In my view and experience during the tour, the leisure park is an all encompassing theme park developed by the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. It is a multi billion naira project covering tourism, entertainment, relaxation, education and amusement.

Basically, it is a tourist attraction that will generates a lot of money for tourism and income for government in the state and nation. The park is the latest addition to the tourism industry in the South- South region, boasting some of the finest amusement attractions ever seen in the country, including adrenaline- pumping fun rides. The park also has one of the largest man-made lakes housing wave pools, waterslides, and a swimming pool. .

The zoo section boasts eye catching and rarely seen animals from over 50 species in secure enclosures. The park built in a safe, serene, and comfortable environment, guarantees tourists a fun-filled time and an unforgettable connection with nature.

*Vivienne Okafor, is Chief Executive Officer of Travel Clerk, Asaba

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

International Hospitality Institute names Effeh new country manager

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The International Hospitality Institute (IHI) Nigeria chapter has named a new management team to run its affairs, with the Chief Executive Officer of Footprint Hospitality Limited, Allen Effeh, appointed the new country manager. Effeh, who was formerly the director for Media and Public Relations in Nigeria takes over from Brian Efa as country manager of […]
Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja entices with Nigeria at 60 offerings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On the occasion of the 60th Nigeria Independence anniversary celebration, The Envoy Hotel, Abuja, has created delightsome and enticing offerings to commemorate the occasion, as it promises guests and visitors to the hotel of colourful and fulfilling experience all through the month. The atmosphere at the hotel is an exciting one as always, with the […]
Travel & Tourism

World Travel Market London 2021 set for Nov 1 as hybrid event

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following its failure to hold as a physical event last year for the first time in it four decades of existence as a result of the impact of COVID -19 pandemic, World Travel Market (WTM) London is set to make a return this year, bigger and stronger, as its adopts an hybrid format in its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica