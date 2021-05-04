Politics

Okafor unveils vision for Nnewi

An aspirant for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Nonso Okafor, has promised to use the instrumentality of government to harness the industrial and commercial potentials of the Nnewi industrial city.

 

Hon. Okafor, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Nnewi North State Constituency, gave the assurance in Nnewi, when he declared his intention to join the November governorship race. He said with committed leadership in place, Nnewi could become an industrial haven that could generate jobs for  citizens and revenue for the state g o v e r n – ment.

 

His words: “Nnewi is known and referred to as Japan of Africa because  of its industrial potentials. The industrial town produces a lot of things for domestic use and for  export.

 

As a son of Nnewi, I know that the best of this community is not yet harnessed. “I’ve sponsored motions and bills that could improve the industrial and commercial potentials of this great city.

 

If this is achieved, Anambra State and Nigeria in general will stand to benefit. If elected governor come November 6, I will use the instrumentality of government to create a platform that will fight crime naturally.

 

“One of the greatest concerns we have today as a people is insecurity. This stems from the fact that there are no jobs. Thus, jobless youths resort to all manners of activities to survive.

 

With the Nnewi mega city in place; with the kind of industrial revolution we want to bring, this nagging problem will be addressed.”

