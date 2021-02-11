Okagbare enters Guinness World Record

It was another big one for Nigeria Queen of the Track after the organisers of the Guinness World Record recognized her as the athlete with the most appearances in Diamond League meetings. According to a certificate sent to the Delta state- 0 b o r n athlete on Wednesday, it was revealed that Okagbare participated in 67 meetings. “The most appearances in Diamond League meetings by an athlete is 67, achieved by Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) in the 100 metres, 200 metres and long jump disciplines between July 3, 2010 and August 31, 2018,” the certificate read.

Although the appearances in 2019 was not mentioned while there was outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, affecting most of the meets. Taking to his Facebook page, Okagbare herself said it was a dream made reality as she appreciates God for the achievement.

The US-based athlete said: “Look what finally came in the mail, a dream made reality through God’s grace and determination, thanks to Guinness book of world records. I am indeed honoured, proud and grateful.” It would be recalled that Okagbare over the weekend ran two new Personal Best in the 60m and 200m at the American track league three held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

