Okagbare happy to set meeting record at PTS athletics meeting in Slovakia

Blessing Okagbare says she is happy for executing another perfect race when she ducked inside 11secs for the third time this season Wednesday evening at the P-T-S athletics meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia. The seven time Nigeria 100m champion ran 10.98secs to win the race and in the process smash the 11.09secs meeting record set in June 1983 by Czech Republic woman, Jarmila Kratochvílová. “Thank God for another healthy race/win today,” said the Nigerian 100/200m record holder on her Facebook wall after the race. Okagbare has now broken 11secs thrice this year.

She ran her first sub- 11secs of the season at the USTAF invitational in Eugene, Oregon in April before scorching to a 10.90secs personal season’s best at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha, Qatar last week. Okagbare has now broken 11secs for the 21st time in her career, 19 more than Mary Onyali who ducked inside the time just twice.

The first and only Nigerian to win a track and field event medals at the World Athletics Championship, Okagbare broke 11secs for the first time in her career at the Crystal Palace Aviva London Grand Prix in Crystal Palace, London on July 14, 2012 when she ran 10.99secs in heat one of the meeting before running 11.01secs to win in the final. She raced inside 11 seconds three more times that year, setting new personal best on each ocassion with the 10.92 performance in the semifinal of the event at the Olympics in London her lifetime best to close the year.

Like this: Like Loading...