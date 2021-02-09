Sports

Okagbare hot ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Nigeria’s Queen of the Tracks, Blessing Okagbare, at the weekend showed what to expect at the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after recording two new Personal Best at the American track league three held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Okagbare stormed to an impressive 7.10secs to win the 60m after she had run 7.17secs in the heat to equal her previous PB.
Jamaica’s Christiana Williams (7.14secs) finished second in a repeat of the first leg of the meeting last month at the same arena.
The time already catapulted Okagbare to number seven in the Nigerian all-time list.
Not done with her impressive run in the 60m, the 2014 Commonwealth Games double sprint queen took to the 200m track to scotch to another lifetime best, a 23.01secs finish to win her heat.
The time is the second fastest time ever ran by a Nigerian woman over the distance behind Regina George whose 23.00secs performance on the same track in Fayetteville in 2013 remains the Nigerian record in the event.
Okagbare who was happy with her performance revealed that it was another fruitful weekend for her as she thanked God for helping her.
In the men’s 60m, the Nigerian duo of Divine Oduduru and Charles Okezie failed to sprint beyond their respective heats with Oduduru pulling out due to a minor injury.

