Sports

Okagbare races to new personal season’s best in Hungary

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

… Chukwuebuka 4th In Shot Put

Nigerian fastest woman of all-time and eight time national 100m queen,Blessing Okagbare raced to a new 10.89 seconds personal season’s best to place fourth in the 100m event Tuesday at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meeting in Budapest, Hungary. The Nigerian, looking to make it a hat-trick of 100m wins at the meeting could not race past two Jamaicans, 2016 Rio Olympics double sprint champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.71) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.82) as well as fellow African, Ivory Coast’s Marie- Jose Ta Lou who ran 10.86 seconds to place third. Okagbare won the event in 2016 and 2017 but faced her biggest test ever at the event on Tuesday. While she failed to win for the third time in Budapest, she however returned with a personal season’s best, her fifth legal run inside 11 seconds this season and 23rd overall since she first broke 11 seconds at the Aviva Grand Prix in Crystal Palace, London in July 2012. Okagbare will now head to the Stade Louis 11 stadium in Monaco for the Herculis Zepter Diamond League meeting on Friday with her sight set on becoming the first Nigerian nay African woman to break 22 seconds in the half lap race. Meanwhile shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi came fourth in his event in his first competition in the European circuit this year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Champions League: Man United drop Cavani ahead PSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

New recruit, Edinson Cavani, will not feature against his former club, PSG as Manchester United left him behind along with under fire skipper, Harry Maguire. Cavani was initially anticipated as likely to make his debut with Manchester United in the Champions League clash with PSG in Paris. But the 33-year-old did not travel to the […]
Sports

Shaibu shows skill as Edo defeats Borno 4-2

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

•Challenges youths to combine education with sport   The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the ongoing National Sports Festival, the deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, exhibited his sporting skills as part of the Team Edo football team that defeated Borno State in their last group game at the ongoing festival. […]
Sports

Robinson Opong ready to represent Hoopers at the BAL

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ahead of the inaugural Basketball Africa League, new signing for Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, Robinson Odoch Opong has said he is ready to represent the club in Kigali, Rwanda.   It will be recalled that Opong was signed to be the replacement for injured 2015 NBA Champion, with Golden State Warriors, Festus Ezeli.   Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica