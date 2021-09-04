Okala, Izamoje for Anambra Football Supporters Club/ fans hangout

Ex- Green Eagles legendary goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, and veteran journalist and the CEO of Nigeria’s first sports radio station, Brilla FM, Larry Izamoje, will lead other sports stakeholders and ex-internationals to the commercial city of Onitsha for the maiden Anambra State Supporters Club/ Fans hangout.

The event slated for October, 24 at the Omoba Learning Field, Omoba Layout, Onitsha is aimed at launching a well-structured, aptly focused, and goal-oriented grassroots football movement in Anambra State, According to the Chief Executive Officer of Bunubunu Cultural and Sporting Limited, Izuchukwu Udegbunam, organisers of the event who also doubles as the chairman of Anambra State Football Supporters Club, this remarkable project termed Anambra Football Supporters/fans hangout with the theme ” Echezonankeanyi’ which has received the blessings of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, National Youth Council of Nigeria Anambra State Chapter, and some local and international football supporting organisations is aimed towards establishing a well consistent database of football followership across Anambra State and beyond. “It is pertinent also to mention that the success of the project will provide the most reliable and robust research platform on the best method to replicate the effects of high rewards of the razzmatazz of international football leagues to the advantage of our local football industry.”

